BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Bryson Bazzell and Ashley Walker, Fruita, a daughter, Sept. 13.
Roberto Nieto and Lillandra Ayers, a daughter, Sept. 13.
Michael and Amanda Callahan, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 14.
Dewey and Alexandra Johnston, Fruita, a daughter, Sept. 16.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Austin Kenyon and Danielle Cordova, Cedaredge, a daughter, Sept. 14.
Sierra Baker, Hotchkiss, a daughter, Sept. 16.
Carl and Renea West, Delta, a daughter, Sept. 17.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Garrett and Teri Whiting, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 15
Stephen and Shanae Mundee, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 16.
Paco and Linda Martinez, Fruita, a daughter, Aug. 18.
Brandon M. and Emilee R. Lopez, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 30.
Bryon and Denetria Willie, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 31.
Sean and Jenna Hazlehurst, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 2.
Chandler and Renee Smith, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 4.
Jesse and Melissa Calhoon, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 10.
Keenan and April Grumley, Fruita, a son, Sept. 11.
MARRIAGES
Emily Grace Cuevas and Brant Alexander McConnell, Aug. 22.
Amanda Chhem and Lincoln Alexander Pogge, Aug. 29.
Wei Wang Jin and Feng Peng, Sept. 2.
Daniel James Whiteford and Carmen Marie Ellis, Sept. 3.
Mayra Guadalupe Rodriguez Chavez and Abel Garcia Ponce, Aug. 29.
Stacey Anne Higman and Tass Luther Crow, Sept. 3.
Zachariah Shane Merrick and Christina Ann Williams, Aug. 29.
Brooke Elise Arcady and Tristan Cole Brown, Aug. 29.
Danny G. Lopez and Patricia Gisele Lopez, Sept. 4.
Hannah Elizabeth Jolley and Gregory Scot Leblanc, Aug. 6.
Luis Alberto Patino and Renee Ayako Davis, Sept. 3.
James Edward Potter Jr. and Ashliegh Amber Rose Ritter, Sept. 4.
Manuel Jaime Macias and Marie Leslie Martinez, Sept. 4.
Eric Robert Adams and Bryce Danielle Nelson, Sept. 4.
Krista Maurice Toms and Joseph Dean Wood, Aug. 14.
Diana Lee Fraser and Christopher Scott Phillips, Sept. 4.
John Dallas Dansby and Jacquelyn Gerhard Pipe, Sept. 5.
Jason Steven Estrada and Nicole Marie Schlottach, Sept. 8.
Shawn Michael Russell Sr. and and Amanda Christine Gale, Sept. 5.
Richard Alan Ruid and Dana Nichole McDorman, Sept. 9.
Vincenzo Anthony Stone and Tarah Anne Neam, Aug. 15.
Christina Marie Pierce and Kaleb Eugene Hughes, Sept. 5.
Chelsea Diana Bullock and Kyle Ray Shaw, Aug. 29.
Amanda Marie Scott and Sheldon Hansen Prestwich, Sept. 10.
Rachel Neldene Skillicorn and Ryan Douglas Aiken, Sept. 10.
Ryan Eugene Neurauter and Rachel Emily Lloyd, Aug. 15.
Chelsea Ann Murphy and Zachary Hunter Brault, Aug. 20.
Mitchell Ray Elliott and Teresa Jeanette Page, Sept. 11.
Kevin Fortin and Evelyn T. Fortin, Sept. 11.
Olivia Rose Hartman and Michael Jesse Getz, Sept. 6.
Shawn Scott Stoddard and Sharon Kaye Grant, Sept. 11.