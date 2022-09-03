For the Record: Sept. 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalDaniel and Brittany Meyer, Clifton, a son, Aug. 18.Doms and Sarah Jensen, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 19.Mike and Cherilyn Watson, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 22.Delta HealthDylan Miller and Miranda Sharp, Delta, a son, Aug. 25.Doran and Ashley Tregarthen, Delta, twin daughters, Aug. 25.marriagesElisabeth Edith Davila Virgen and Manuel Alberto Roman Beltran, Aug. 20.Alyssa Hunter Lamb and Luke Albert Story, Aug. 20.Anthony Joseph Dawson and Kristi Nichole Simms, Aug. 20.Eydelin Priscila Higuera Ibarra and Jaden Eliseo Kiesling, Aug. 22.Joshua Allen Pettingill and Kali Ann Romero, Aug. 23.Brittany Ann Petersen and Lacie Marie Stout, Aug. 24.Tyffynae Annemarie Payton and Cody Ryan Livingston, Aug. 20.Kelsey Lynne McClure and Dalen Blair Porter, Aug. 23.Hannah Jane Willit and Talon James Barrier, Aug. 25.Emily Caroline Rose and Holden John Ryan Chadwick, Aug. 25.Isaac James McMillan and Kayla Raeann Sill, Aug. 22.Andrew Brito and Christine Willow Picard, Aug. 13.Trystan Blake Dessert and Kayla Nicole Horner, Aug. 26.Michael Shane Jerome and Dianna Frances Gardner, Aug. 6. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Delta Trystan Blake Dessert Christine Willow Picard Kayla Nicole Horner Andrew Brito Kayla Raeann Sill Isaac James Mcmillan Michael Shane Jerome Recommended for you More from this section Could Your Blood Type Raise Your Odds for Stroke? +15 What steps some states have taken to provide reparations for Black Americans A Dermatologist on Recognizing the Monkeypox Rash Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 64° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/64° Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:43 AM Sunset: 07:41:36 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 65° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 66° 102° Mon Monday 102°/66° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:32 AM Sunset: 07:38:29 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 66° 102° Tue Tuesday 102°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:26 AM Sunset: 07:36:55 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 66° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM Sunset: 07:35:20 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:33:45 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 64° 98° Fri Friday 98°/64° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:50:09 AM Sunset: 07:32:10 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business