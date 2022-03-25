Top U.S. Forest Service officials said Thursday that major new federal funding will help a lot in addressing a crisis involving the threat wildfires pose to communities and watersheds, though far more money will be needed to do all the forest work that is needed.
Chris French, deputy chief of the Forest Service, spoke via Zoom on Thursday during Club 20’s summit on addressing the threat that fire poses to watersheds, while Frank Beum, regional forester for the agency’s Rocky Mountain Region, participated in person.
French said climate impacts, including widespread drought and hotter, longer fire seasons, combined with a history of excluding fire from areas where it helped thin fuels in the past, have led to fires burning at levels and with impacts never seen before.
“And that’s the crisis that we’re in right now,” he said.
Said Beum, “We’ve got a situation in the West, a situation on the Western Slope where we’ve got a crisis with our forest, we’ve got a fire crisis as you know.”
The bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress includes nearly $3 billion for wildfire risk reduction work by the Forest Service, an amount Beum described as “huge” and French said was the most coming from Congress in years to address the issue.
But the two also described it as only a down payment on the amount of work needing to be done, with French saying it will pay for perhaps a fifth of that work. But he said it will still allow for significant work to be done.
French said he’s heard some scientists and others say the problems are so widespread that it’s past a tipping point and any actions won’t make any difference.
But he said taking steps to reduce the threat of fire to even one small community and its watershed makes a difference.
“I do think we have an amazing set of resources right now where we can make a difference one community, one life at a time,” he said.
Said Colorado State Forester Matt McCombs, who also participated in the summit, “We can make a difference. That’s the best part. Forest management is a reliable solution.”
Beum said measures such as timber sales, prescribed burns and forest thinning projects will need to be done on a much bigger scale, which will require more social license and more education about what’s being done and why.
“This is all about collaboration,” he said. “We’ve got to figure this out together.”
French said the value of forests as watersheds for community water supplies far outstrips almost any other use coming out of the national forests. Fourteen percent of the nation’s water supply comes from national forest lands, and almost a third of the water going to municipal systems in the West comes from national forest watersheds, he said. Forest watersheds also provide water supporting agriculture, he noted.
The Forest Service is staffing up and is working on identifying high-priority projects to take on first with the help of the new funds.
In Colorado, Beum said, the areas at highest risk are mostly on the Front Range, which the agency plans to focus on first in the state over the next few years.
That will be followed by work both on the Front Range and in southwest Colorado, and then in areas across the state in the latter years of a 10-year plan.
Rachael Richards, an Aspen City Council member, pushed Beum on that prioritization.
She suggested it doesn’t do enough to protect watersheds based on the Western Slope and relied on by people on both sides of the Continental Divide, and she pointed to recent fires in Glenwood Canyon and in the Basalt area that affected watersheds.
“It just seems a little backwards that water is life for these people and they need it desperately on the Front Range and yet the watersheds are kind of lower on the priority list,” she said.
Beum said the prioritization reflects the level of fire risk to communities and homes.
He said that in addition to using the infrastructure funding that’s becoming available, the Forest Service also still will be doing other work on watersheds across the region through its normal appropriations.
He encouraged people to work with local Forest Service offices to identify projects that the agency might be able to get to sooner rather than later.
Beum noted that the Forest Service and the state have a shared stewardship agreement to work collaboratively, jointly setting priorities and finding solutions that cross boundaries.
“We really don’t anymore want to be the agency that comes up with the projects and asks you what you think. We want to figure it out together,” he said.
McCombs said money will be coming, and communities need to ready themselves to receive it and act, getting wildfire and source water protection plans in place and being prepared to bring additional money to the table from partners such as foundations and nonprofits.
New state money also is available for forestry work, he noted, and he said local State Forest Service offices also can help communities get ready for projects.
He said that although the down payment for such work from the federal infrastructure bill is just the beginning, “it should be a very exciting beginning for all of us because we now have the resources to start making a substantial difference.”
