The U.S. Forest Service hopes to begin work later this year on permanent repairs and upgrades to the popular Hanging Lake Trail, which was heavily damaged in the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon.

The White River National Forest said in a news release Wednesday that it is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and rebuild parts of the 1.2-mile trail. It hopes for work to start in September and continue through the fall of 2024, with trail closures potentially being necessary as work progresses.