The U.S. Forest Service hopes to begin work later this year on permanent repairs and upgrades to the popular Hanging Lake Trail, which was heavily damaged in the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon.
The White River National Forest said in a news release Wednesday that it is seeking comments on its proposal to redesign and rebuild parts of the 1.2-mile trail. It hopes for work to start in September and continue through the fall of 2024, with trail closures potentially being necessary as work progresses.
The trail "is one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado and is beloved by local, national, and international visitors for its beautiful and rugged canyon leading to a rare example of a lake formed by travertine deposition on the side of a cliff," Leanne Veldhuis, district ranger for the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, said in a letter this week announcing the public-comment period.
The lake area itself was spared from damage in the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire that swept through the canyon, but the trail leading to it was damaged the following year from flooding resulting from heavy rain on fire-scarred slopes. The debris flow covered major sections of the trail, swept away and damaged trail bridges, downed trees and buried segments of the trail in mud, boulders and logs, Veldhuis noted in her letter.
Temporary trail repairs were completed last summer to reopen the trail for the short term while planning occurred for more extensive repairs and construction of a more sustainable, safe and resilient trail, along with ecological restoration.
The work is to be funded Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation and the Forest Service. Proposed work includes re-engineering and replacing six of the trail’s seven bridges over Deadhorse Creek to better accommodate high water and debris flows, with two of the bridges being slightly relocated to locations with better stream clearance.
The Forest Service also wants to install a boardwalk at Spouting Rock, a waterfall above the lake, to provide a defined pathway looping around the falls to reduce erosion and other impacts by visitors.
A Civilian Conservation Corps shelter structure along the trail that was likely built around 1935 would be stabilized in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure its longevity. Along the trail, minor regrading and rock work, flood debris removal, and native seeding and planting would occur by hand to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion, according to the Forest Service.
It also plans to build a plaza with seating and shade where the trailhead intersects with the canyon's paved recreation path. Debris would be removed and the stream channel reconstructed to protect the paved path, restrooms and trailhead facilities.
“This work would not be possible without the close support from the many partners who help us with Hanging Lake, especially Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, and Colorado Department of Transportation,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in the news release. “These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come.”
Reservations are required to visit Hanging Lake and are available through www.visitglenwood.com, the Forest Service said. Reservations for May 1 through June 30 will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, and reservations for July 1 through Sept. 4 will be available beginning at 10 a.m. March 15.