The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests have released their plans for prescribed fire work this spring, including ones in the Grand Mesa area and in the Delta and Norwood areas.
The plans follow a challenging year last year for the Forest Service for conducting such work. Last May, a prescribed fire about 15 miles from Montrose escaped control, spread and burned a home and other structures. Also last spring, a Forest Service burn in New Mexico went out of control and burned hundreds of thousands of acres and hundreds of homes.
After the New Mexico fire, the Forest Service paused its prescribed burns nationally to review its burn program, and it also conducted a review specifically aimed at learning lessons from the problematic fire outside Montrose.
In a news release, Chad Stewart, supervisor of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison forests, said that during the lengthy pause in burning actions last year, local forest officials worked through the actions outlined in the national review.
“These actions gave our fire managers and line officers improved processes such as ensuring prescribed fire plans are validated and up to date with the most recent science and modeling, to move forward in completing important hazardous fuels reduction work to help protect watersheds, infrastructure and communities,” Stewart said. “Public trust is vital to our ability to implement prescribed fires and provide defensive zones around GMUG communities. We are moving forward thoughtfully to use fire successfully as a tool on the landscape.”
This year’s planned operations would occur anytime from May through July depending upon weather and ground and vegetation conditions. Earlier this month crews already conducted an operation west of Delta, burning hundreds of acres.
The burns are intended to reduce vegetation and other fuels to cut the risk of larger wildfires, and for wildlife habitat improvement and ecosystem health. Crews manage the smoke from the fires with a goal of minimizing impact on neighboring communities, and the fires should help decrease longer-duration, unpredictable and hazardous volumes of smoke from wildfires, the Forest Service says.
GMUG officials cumulatively have outlined plans for burning as much as about 42,000 acres in 13 operations this spring, as conditions allow and firefighting resources are available to support safe operations. Some planned projects can end up being delayed from one year to the next.
Locally, officials hope to burn about 1,100 acres along Lands End Road, which accesses the Grand Mesa.
Crews plan to burn about 15,000 acres over multiple days in the Cow Creek area nine miles east of Gateway, the Forest Service says. Another burn could cover about 850 acres 15 miles east of Gateway.
Several fires, ranging from 1,300 to 5,000 acres in size, are planned in various areas some 25 miles west of Delta.
A roughly 450-acre burn is planned northeast of Nucla. A number of fires, ranging from 160 to 650 acres in size, are planned outside Norwood.
Other fires are planned outside Montrose and Gunnison.