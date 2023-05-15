The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests have released their plans for prescribed fire work this spring, including ones in the Grand Mesa area and in the Delta and Norwood areas.

The plans follow a challenging year last year for the Forest Service for conducting such work. Last May, a prescribed fire about 15 miles from Montrose escaped control, spread and burned a home and other structures. Also last spring, a Forest Service burn in New Mexico went out of control and burned hundreds of thousands of acres and hundreds of homes.