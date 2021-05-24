A small but beloved lake that is part of a guest ranch operating on the White River National Forest about 20 miles north of Rifle has nearly dried up and the ranch’s forest permit has expired.
The developments have caused the Forest Service to close access for now to the lake and surrounding area to protect public safety and property.
“We understand Coulter Lake is a popular location, and our goal is to get the area open to the public as soon as we can,” Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson said in a news release. “We don’t know exactly why the lake has no water, but we are working with partners to figure it out and the details related to there being no permitted operator.”
The guest ranch sits nestled in the mountains among aspen and dark timber at some 8,000 feet in elevation and includes privately owned buildings, among them a main lodge and several guest cabins, all on national forest land. Over the years the site has attracted anglers, horseback riders, snowmobilers, cross-country skiers and other outdoor recreationists, and has hosted activities such as weddings. A since-expired listing at www.ranchflip.com says the ranch also is a licensed outfitter that has guided deer and elk hunters.
In an interview, Anderson said the special use permit authorizing running the business on public land expired last fall and the agency hopes to find a new permit operator. She said Forest Service officials discovered that the lake was nearly empty when they visited the site a few weeks ago while double-checking forest roads before opening them for the season.
“We are working to figure out why the lake didn’t fill this year. The (lake intake) system doesn’t seem to be functioning. We’re trying to work with partners to see what caused it and what we can do to get water back in the lake,” she said.
“We’re not optimistic, given that we’re past the primary runoff season, that we’ll be able to get it full this season, but we’re going to see what we can do to get back to the situation where it can provide quality recreation.”
She said the Forest Service has seen no evidence the lake was intentionally drained. Below-normal snowpack and runoff may have contributed to the low water level, but Anderson said a system of spring-fed ditches feeding the lake also has not been running, and the Forest Service is looking into whether the springs have dried out or the ditches aren’t being operated and maintained.
She said forest officials can remember just one other time the lake was low, when maintenance was being done on its earthen dam, which was built in 1903.
Anderson said the lake generally is stocked with fish by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She said she didn’t see a lot of dead fish during the recent visit to the lake, or know if many fish remain in what’s left of the lake, but the warmer weather may speed up the rate of evaporation.
The last forest permit was held by Coulter Lake Guest Ranch LLC, a corporation, Anderson said. State records list Randy Sloan of Rifle as the registered agent for Coulter Lake Guest Ranch Inc. Commenting on a WRNF Facebook posting about the lake’s status, Sloan wrote that the guest ranch wasn’t abandoned, but winterized with hopes of reopening this spring, “after the Covid-19 pandemic forced closure for over a year.” He said the Forest Service has been trying to close the guest ranch for more than two years, and its efforts succeeded with the help of COVID-19.
Sloan said the exact words from the Forest Service were, “If we can get rid of you, we can tear that place down and open it to the public like it should be.”
Sloan couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment. Anderson said she doesn’t believe anyone in the Forest Service would have said the quoted words Sloan attributed to the agency. She also said the Forest Service didn’t prevent the ranch from operating last year due to COVID-19, but only asked it to follow state and local health requirements.
Anderson said the agency last year offered the ranch a seven-year permit after offering it a three-year permit in 2017, but the ranch declined the new permit. She said that as far as she knows the ranch buildings and improvements haven’t sold, which complicates the Forest Service’s hopes of working to get a new operator permitted at Coulter Lake. The agency got comments on its Facebook post from people saddened by the operation’s closure, with one commenter even telling of getting married there.
“We absolutely see it as a unique recreational opportunity and we would like to support it by issuing a special-use permit in the future,” Anderson said.