A nonprofit foundation affiliated with the Bureau of Land Management has been launched to support the work it does.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning announced the launching of the Foundation for America’s Public Lands during a virtual event last week.
The organization is congressionally chartered, having been authorized by Congress in 2017, the BLM said in a news release.
The release said it “will help leverage public and private dollars to conserve, protect and restore lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management for the benefit of the American people.”
The release said that as mandated by the legislation, the foundation will:
■ encourage, accept and administer private gifts of money, real and personal property, and in-kind services in support of BLM services and activities;
■ carry out activities that advance the purposes for which public land is administered;
■ carry out and encourage educational, technical, scientific and other assistance or activities supporting the BLM’s mission;
■ help the agency with challenges that could be better addressed with the support of a foundation, including reclamation and conservation, activities relating to wild horses and burros, and stewardship of cultural and archaeological treasures.
Haaland identified four founding board members for the foundation.
One, Neil Kornze, is a former BLM director, while another, former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, is Stone-Manning’s former boss. She had served as his chief of staff.
Also named to the board were Maite Arce, founder of the Hispanic Access Foundation, and Stacy Leeds, dean emeritus at the University of Arkansas School of Law and the first Indigenous woman to lead a law school.
Leeds last year joined the faculty at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University, as the Foundation Professor of Law and Leadership.
Stone-Manning said in the release, “We are thrilled to begin working with these remarkable leaders to get the Foundation for America’s Public Lands off to a great start. Like its sister foundations at the Park Service, Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, I’m confident this organization will play a historic role for our public lands.”
Haaland plans to appoint five more founding board members in coming months.
The BLM will provide initial funding and support for the foundation, and is working to hire a liaison who will work with the board to ensure close coordination.
Once operational, it will operate independently of the BLM, though the BLM director will serve as a board member.
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, which works to protect lands managed by the BLM, said the foundation’s creation seems like a positive development.
“I think it will help the BLM to do what the Park Service and the Forest Service have been able to do to be able to leverage different pots of money and find new resources. All in all, I think it will help the agency to live up to its stewardship goals and its multiple-use mission,” he said.
“I think it’s also generally helpful that there’s kind of a cheerleading and encouraging voice out there articulating that BLM lands are special places,” he added.