Among the ramifications of a change in presidential administrations this year, Grand Junction lost its status as the national headquarters of a federal agency after gaining that status a year earlier.
President Joe Biden’s administration reversed the course taken by the Trump administration, deciding to move the national Bureau of Land Management office back to Washington, D.C.
The Trump administration, including his Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who grew up in Garfield County, decided to move the office and top BLM leadership positions to Grand Junction and distribute other national-office positions elsewhere in Colorado and around the West.
Their rationale was that agency leaders should be closer to the lands they manage and communities their decisions affect. The Trump administration decided to move about 40 jobs to the new Grand Junction headquarters on Horizon Drive.
The move was lobbied for by Cory Gardner, then a Republic U.S. senator in Colorado, and has had bipartisan support in the state, including from Gov. Jared Polis, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, all Democrats.
But critics said the move weakened the agency, moving it far from the halls of power in the nation’s capital and hollowing out leadership staff because of the decision by many to retire or accept job transfers rather than move.
Those critics have included Deb Haaland, a former New Mexico congresswoman who is now Biden’s Interior secretary, along with Tracy Stone-Manning, now the BLM’s director, and Nada Wolff Culver, its deputy director of policy and programs.
Haaland paid a visit to Grand Junction this summer before making a decision about the headquarters status.
In September, the Interior Department announced that the headquarters was headed back east, but that Grand Junction will serve as the agency’s western headquarters.
Some elected officials and local community representatives who had hoped to see the headquarters remain here voiced disappointment, yet they saw the decision as a compromise that still results in long-term benefits for Grand Junction because it will serve as the agency’s western regional hub.
The decision was consistent with what was sought by people including Grand Junction resident Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, and Sarah Shrader with Bonsai Design in Grand Junction.
In March they signed a letter also signed by representatives with other conservation groups and by former BLM Colorado Director Bob Moore, calling on Haaland to return the headquarters to Washington and create a national western office here.
The Interior Department has said the Grand Junction office will grow and expand as the western headquarters.
So far, it has identified 36 jobs that will be based at the office, which Interior has said will play an important role in the BLM’s clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation and scientific missions.
Stone-Manning this month told BLM employees in an email that the BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director and deputy assistant director positions will anchor the western headquarters.
She said Interior anticipates posting additional positions to that office soon.