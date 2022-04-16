Some Grand Valley fruit-growers are sleeping better after assessing the impacts of freezing low temperatures this week, and they are sleeping more after being kept up for two straight nights employing what countermeasures they could.
Temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s caused some damage to peach buds, but some growers on Friday were feeling good about how their orchards coped with the cold.
“I know there will be a lot of fruit in the valley at this point,” Dennis Clark, owner of Clark Family Orchards, predicted about this season’s crop.
He noted the possibility that spotty areas got hit fairly hard from the freeze, but said he thought things were looking pretty good at his end of the valley east of Palisade. The cold temperatures occurred Tuesday and Wednesday nights into the following mornings, with Clark reporting low temperatures of 27 or 28 degrees, and perhaps 26 in a spot or two.
“They were very long nights” for growers, Clark said.
Growers fear damage to peach buds at about 28 degrees or lower, and use means such as wind machines and sprinkling orchards to try to warm the trees slightly.
Clark said a breeze that came in early Thursday morning at his orchards helped keep cold air from settling at ground level.
Warmer temperatures have since arrived in the valley, and Clark said he’s highly optimistic that Clark Family Orchards is in a position to have a full peach crop this year.
“You never know on a freeze how it affects the fruit, but I feel pretty comfortable at this point we’re in good shape. We need to get through technically the first week of May in our area to get out of frost (danger), but the long-term forecast looks pretty promising at the moment,” he said.
Trent Cunningham, owner of Cunningham Orchards, said his initial review of this week’s frost impacts indicates his orchards should be OK.
“We’re definitely not going to have the thinning bill that we usually have, but we have a good crop coming,” he said.
Local peach trees with spring blooms unaffected by freezes can require considerable thinning of fruit, but when it comes to a freeze as a thinning technique, Cunningham described it as “kind of like pounding trim nails with a sledgehammer. It’s a little bit over the top.”
He said the freeze wiped out some varieties of peaches at Cunningham Orchards, thinning some areas far too much while areas with other varieties remain far too thick.
But he said his main-season varieties look like they will be fine with some good management, and he’s guessing he’ll get about an 80% crop this year.
“We’re way better than we were in 2020 or 2013,” he said, referring to years when local peach crops were badly hurt by freezes. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”
He said low temperatures were about two degrees warmer at Cunningham Orchards than during the spring freeze of 2020, which hit at about the same stage in the growing season. But with that small temperature difference, and additional frost-control measures that Cunningham Orchards had in place this time, such as more sprinklers, he thinks his orchards “did a heck of a lot better,” he said.
After also employing wind machines and a few burn barrels to fight the freeze Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Cunningham said he and others at Cunningham Orchards “slept like logs” Thursday night, thanks to the warmer temperatures that had arrived by then.
David Sterle, assistant pomologist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa, said he’s not heard of any growers suffering damage this week that reached economical levels.
He said the varieties he’s checked out at the research station’s orchards lost 50% to 75% of buds. But he said he generally assumes that 20% of buds are enough for a full crop for most varieties, and frost-killing of excess buds can mean less need for thinning by hand.
He said the research station is in a relatively cold location and he believes it had colder temperatures this week than in most of the fruit-growing regions in the Grand Valley, with lows of about 26 degrees.
He said he thinks he’s heard from one grower who saw 80% losses in some areas.
Horst Caspari, Colorado state viticulturist and a CSU professor who also works at the research center, said area vineyards shouldn’t be affected by this week’s low temperatures.
“My careful estimate right now is that the grapes are just fine,” he said.
He said area grape buds emerge weeks later than peach buds, so they were less vulnerable to damage.
He said apples are just starting to flower at the research center and likewise should be fine there, and he expects that the same will be the case for pears.
Clark said his pears look pretty good, and Cunningham said he hasn’t looked at his pears yet but assumes they’re OK.
Cunningham said his cherry blooms “are pretty roughed up,” but then again, he said the lingering damage from an October 2020 to his cherry trees limited what cherry blooms he even has.
“Our return bloom was real light so we didn’t have a whole lot to lose and we lost pretty much what there was,” he said.
Clark said what cherries he has this spring look like they are in pretty good shape after the freeze. But he said this year’s crop won’t be very good due to the October 2020 freeze, and he’s expecting his cherries to do a lot better next year once the trees have gone through another year of regrowth from that damaging event.