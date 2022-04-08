Overnight temperatures this week appear so far to have had minimal impacts on fruit trees in the Grand Valley as they begin blooming, but growers are continuing to deal with lingering and significant effects of damage to trees and grapevines from a freak October 2020 freeze.
While damaging fall freezes are rare for local growers, the 2020 one has wreaked havoc in ways that even the crippling spring 2020 freeze that preceded it didn’t. While that hard spring freeze put a big dent in yields of peaches and other fruits, that was a one-season jolt to the industry, whereas the fall 2020 ended up killing some trees and vines, requiring some replanting and affecting yields for years.
“Definitely the fall freeze was way worse. It was a multi-year thing. It did set us back multiple years,” said Derrick Selan, who operates Distefano Orchards, which grows fruit including peaches and cherries in Palisade.
The extent of some of the damage only became apparent after growers were able to see last summer whether trees were able to rebound from the freeze. Selan said some of his trees didn’t do well at all last summer and had to be pruned of dead branches last fall.
He estimates that about 15% of his trees were killed entirely and had to be pulled out, and half or more suffered some damage. His crop last year was probably half of normal, he said.
He said he’s replanted some trees and will be continuing to do so into next spring.
He said Distefano Orchards has had no cherry crop now for two years. But while the fall 2020 freeze killed fruiting wood on his cherry trees, it fortunately didn’t kill a lot of the trees themselves, he said.
Selan, whose grandparents George and Nancy Distefano founded the orchards, described the fall 2020 freeze as “one of those things new to most people. We’d never experienced this.”
Bruce Talbott, with Talbott Farms, a major and longtime grower of peaches and other fruit in the Palisade area, said the fall 2020 freeze and a fall freeze that preceded it in 2019 and also caused some damage were the first times in his lifetime he’s dealt with freeze damage in autumn.
“October 2020 beat us up so badly,” he said.
He said Talbott Farms lost about 30,000 peach trees, out of about 200,000 trees. It has been able to buy about 20,000 this year to replace them and eventually plans to replace the rest. But replacing affected orchards isn’t cheap, costing generally about $15 a tree that Talbott Farms pays to nurseries.
“My nursery bill this year is over $300,000,” he said.
He said replanted trees don’t produce fruit for the first three years, and Talbott Farms generally hopes to break even on planting costs about six years after planting.
As at Distefano Orchards, Talbott Farms had no cherry crop the last two years.
“In 2021, we weren’t even looking for cherries. We were hoping we could just keep the trees alive,” he said.
But, echoing Selan’s comments, he said Talbott Farm’s cherry trees have come back a lot better than some of its peach trees.
Talbott Farms has been planting a lot of grapes as well due to the fall 2020 freeze damage, which Talbott said has proven to be even more of an issue with grapes than peaches.
The damage occurred due to a deep freeze that suddenly hit in late October of that year, with temperatures locally falling to as low as single digits, after what had been a mild fall. Many trees and grapevines hadn’t yet hardened off for winter, leaving them vulnerable to freeze damage.
Horst Caspari, Colorado state viticulturist and a Colorado State University professor who works at CSU’s Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa, said the damage results from trees still being filled with sap.
“I like the analogy, imagine you had a gardening hose that’s filled with water outside and it drops to 14 Fahrenheit. You know what happens to that garden hose, right?” he said.
Talbott Farms tried to help trees recover last year through pruning, but Talbott said some ended up being too weak and vulnerable to Cytospora canker, which is a fungal disease. Some trees never even leafed out last year and some were leaking gum.
He said some of Talbott Farm’s orchards that had been best able to withstand spring freezes ended up being hurt the worst by the fall freeze because they hadn’t acclimated at all to cooler temperatures.
Talbott Farms typically hopes to get 20 years out of an orchard after planting.
“In this case (the freeze) took some years off a lot of these orchards all through the valley,” he said.
He said Delta County was hit hard by the October 2020 freeze, and estimated growers lost almost all peach trees in the Cedaredge area and about half in the Paonia and Hotchkiss areas. He said it’s hard for a grower to have to replant peaches, wait for three years to produce a crop and then try to regain a position in the market.
He doesn’t think a lot of Delta County growers will return to growing peaches.
“I think this was just too much for them to handle,” he said.
He thinks affected growers there instead will switch to another crop such as apples or just get out of the fruit-growing business altogether.
Caspari said grape production last year in Mesa County averaged perhaps a half-ton an acre, compared to a average good crop in the county of around 4 tons an acre. But he said grape production involving European cultivars predominantly grown locally was next to nothing, compared to production of perhaps 2 to 3 tons per acre for more cold-hardy cultivars.
Talbott said some of the freeze-damaged grapevines at Talbott Farms are being regrown from the ground and some are being replanted. Caspari said that where vines were killed but roots remain alive, and suckers can be re-established and retrained, there is the potential for getting back close to the previous grape crop yield within a year assuming more cold damage doesn’t occur.
The freeze damage provides an opportunity for grape-growers to shift to more cold-hardy cultivars, and also to ones less susceptible to phylloxera, an aphid-like insect that feeds on roots and can be damaging to vineyards. Caspari said European grapes don’t have tolerance to phylloxera, which eventually will kill their vines.
He said local vineyards are gradually transitioning to more cold-hardy cultivars that are a cross between European grapes and other varieties.
Despite the lingering impacts of the October 2020 freeze, Caspari sees the potential for a good grape crop this year. Selan is guessing his orchards at best will produce a fruit crop of 60% to 70% of normal, up from last year but still reflective of the freeze damage to some trees.
Talbott is hoping for a peach crop of perhaps 80% of normal at Talbott Farms this year, up from 65% last year and from the dismally low production in 2020 following the hard freeze that spring.
But first growers have to get through April, where spring freezes are always a concern. While some parts of the Grand Valley saw temperatures fall to the mid to low 20s overnight at times this week, temperatures in Palisade were a little warmer. Talbott said on Thursday that growers were running wind machines from about 4:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in hopes of protecting trees. The machines help mix colder and warmer air, moderating temperatures. While temperatures fell enough to be a concern, Talbott said they weren’t as low as forecast and he thought that any resulting damage was looking for now to be insignificant.
“At the moment I think we’re good,” he said.