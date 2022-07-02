Fruita resident Gabriel Otero has been named by Gov. Jared Polis to serve on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.
Otero is a senior campaign specialist for The Wilderness Society who works on national campaigns, with a focus on designations of national monuments. He was appointed to a four-year term on the state commission, and is to serve as someone representing sportspersons and as one of the four members on the commission, at a minimum, who are required to live west of the Continental Divide.
Otero is a fourth-generation Coloradan. According to a profile on The Wilderness Society website, he received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado Mesa University and previously has worked on congressional and senatorial campaigns, and for five years in the oil and gas energy sector.
He loves hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and spending time with family, according to the profile.
Otero also is involved with the group Next 100 Colorado, which works on issues including equitable outdoor access for everyone, and he helped push for the passage of a state bill last year that resulted in the creation of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Equity Grant Program.
It is focused on boosting access and opportunities for underserved youth and their families to experience the outdoors.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission, which has 11 voting members, sets regulations and policies for Colorado’s state parks and wildlife programs, according to the agency’s website. Two of the commission’s members who were finishing out their terms weren’t reappointed. They are Charles Garcia, an attorney, and Luke Schafer of Craig, who is West Slope director for Conservation Colorado.
Also joining the commission as a newly appointed member to fill one of the resulting two openings is Richard Reading of Denver, who will serve as a representative.
In addition, Polis reappointed Eden Vardy of Aspen as someone to serve as a representative of production agriculture and a member from the Western Slope.