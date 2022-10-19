A newly created funding program is geared toward supporting initiatives that may help allow agricultural operations to adapt to reduced water supplies.
The Colorado Ag Water Alliance effort will support the design and implementation of drought resilience and innovative water conservation projects with agricultural water users and water managers, the alliance says.
The alliance is comprised of agricultural leaders in the state committed to the preservation of agriculture through the wise use of Colorado’s water resources, with members including both agricultural trade organizations and partner organizations.
The alliance received more than $190,000 from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, a state agency, for the new funding program.
Greg Peterson, the board’s executive director, said in an interview that additional funds came from groups such as the Nature Conservancy, the Colorado Master Irrigator program, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts.
The funding is intended to support development and implementation of innovative solutions to address ongoing drought and water-security issues in the state, according to a recent news release from alliance.
It is geared toward providing technical and financial assistance for early-stage projects with the potential to reduce water use, improve water management, and/or demonstrate drought resilience and adaptation. Possible projects include alternative crops and forages, wetland and stream restoration, rotational fallowing, soil health projects, adaptive tillage and harvesting methods, herd size and grazing strategies, better irrigation timing and measures to reduce evaporation.
“Already we’re getting a lot of great ideas from farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” Peterson said.
He said the funding will support projects for farmers and ranchers interested in implementing projects that can let them maintain profitability while using less water.
“What it really gets down to is how can we be profitable and sustain agriculture in areas where we just will flat-out have less water in the future,” he said.
Mark Harris with the Grand Valley Water Users Association, a partner in the funding program, said in the alliance release, “Our goal is to find those creative and innovative ideas and support their development into a concrete concept. We want to assist agriculture water users in developing their own solutions before we reach a situation where they are being dictated what to do.”
The alliance and partners plan to fund about 10 to 15 projects over the next year.
Farmers and ranchers, ditch companies, and special districts or organizations that want to implement projects all can apply for funds.
American Rivers, Trout Unlimited, the Colorado River District, the Colorado Department of Agriculture and numerous agriculture trade organizations such as the Colorado Farm Bureau also are partners in the funding initiative.