Gordon Gallagher's job has changed, but he's continuing to work from the same desk and office as before.
Gallagher not only is Colorado’s first district court judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado from western Colorado in more than 30 years, but will be based out of Grand Junction. That's a departure for a court that otherwise has all of its district judges stationed in Denver.
"My family and I are delighted" by the decision that his new job will be based in Grand Junction, Gallagher said Thursday. "We love the Western Slope."
He said he's excited to serve the whole state, "but I'm really excited to get to continue to live in a place that I love so much."
Last week the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Gallagher, who long has served as U.S. magistrate judge out of Grand Junction, to serve as a district judge. Gallagher was sworn in on Wednesday by the chief federal district judge in Colorado, Philip Brimmer, and a formal swearing-in ceremony is planned for a later date.
The district court said in a brief news item on its website that Gallagher's duty station and chambers will be located in the Wayne Aspinall Federal Building in Grand Junction. That's where he has been serving as magistrate judge. Gallagher's civil docket will consist of civil cases across the state and his criminal docket will be comprised of primarily cases that originate on the Western Slope, the court said.
Last year, Jeff Colwell, the clerk of court for the federal district court of Colorado, told the Daily Sentinel that if more district judges were added in Colorado — which is something Colorado's U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, have been trying to accomplish through legislation — they probably would be based in Denver. He said then that while the population on the Western Slope is growing, the region didn't yet generate enough cases to perhaps justify a full-time judge being based there.
Colwell said Wednesday about the court's decision to base Gallagher in Grand Junction, "Judge Gallagher is from out there and I think our hope is to better serve the area."
He said this is the first federal district judge to be based in western Colorado.
Gallagher said, "I was hopeful that I would land in Grand Junction because this has been my home for 26 years, but it was a decision for the district judges of the court to ultimately make once I was confirmed and sworn in, and that's the decision they reached."
Gallagher is the first district court judge appointment from western Colorado since Edward Nottingham, who was appointed in 1989 and served almost 19 years. Bennet has said Gallagher will bring an important Western Slope perspective to his job, with his experience already dealing with things such as federal land and natural resource issues.
Gallagher served as a deputy district attorney in Mesa County from 1997-2000. He served as a part-time magistrate judge since 2012, while also doing criminal defense work, which he has ended with his federal judge appointment.
Federal magistrate judges help district judges handle caseloads and preside over some criminal matters. Gallagher said that by law, district judges must handle felony-level trials and sentencing.
He said that most of the time district judges spend in a courtroom is on criminal cases. More of their overall work time may involve civil cases, but a lot of that involves writing, and only about 1-2% of civil cases go to trial, he said. He said that as it's required, he will have court appearances in Denver, but much of the criminal courtroom activity he will preside over will be local. He noted that some court matters also can be handled remotely.
Colwell said that at times other district judges will handle Western Slope cases as well.
Gallagher said that not only he but some support staff, such as law clerks and a courtroom deputy, will be stationed in Grand Junction.
The magistrate judge position Gallagher is leaving also will continue to be based in Grand Junction. That position will be filled with the help of a merit selection panel that will recommend finalists to federal judges in Colorado who will make the final selection.
Gallagher said he's delighted to have gotten through the long process of becoming a federal judge, which involved being recommended by Bennet and Hickenlooper, being nominated by President Biden and undergoing Senate confirmation proceedings.
"It's really nice to be on the other side of that and get to work," he said.
He said the Senate confirmation hearing "was alternately very exciting and terrifying. It was wonderful that I got to have my family there and it was kind of a surreal experience."
He was part of a panel of nominees undergoing questioning, so he didn't know how much of the questioning would be directed at him. Gallagher compared the experience to studying for the bar exam but not knowing if he was going to answer any questions. As it turned out, he didn't face much questioning, which left him feeling partly delighted, but also a little disappointed after all his preparations, he said.
Gallagher had plenty of homework to do after the hearing, though. He followed up by preparing 50 or 60 pages of written answers to questions from senators, work that due to time constraints he ended up doing from a condo overlooking a beach while on a vacation with family.
He said he's looking forward to getting started serving as a district judge, and appreciates all the input provided about him by hundreds of people in western Colorado and across the state in the long vetting process leading up to him becoming a district judge. He said that going into the process, he didn't perhaps understand how important those community perspectives are in ensuring that the community is comfortable with judges selected for lifetime appointments.
He added, "The support has been phenomenal from all over the Western Slope and all over Colorado. I can't say how much I appreciate it because it's just been so phenomenal to see that kind of support."