A major public lands bill spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., cleared the Senate this morning, overcoming what was likely its biggest obstacle to becoming law.
The Great American Outdoors Act would fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund each year at its congressionally authorized $900 million amount, making more money available for public lands acquisition and for parks and other amenities at state and local levels.
The measure also provides $1.9 billion a year over five years primarily to address deferred maintenance at National Park Service sites. Some of the money would fund maintenance projects for other agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.
The Republican-controlled Senate passed the measure by a 73-25 vote. It is expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, and President Trump has indicated he will sign the measure.
Opposition to the measure has come from some conservatives who are concerned in part that it would provide for more land ending up in federal hands in states that already have large amounts of federal acreage. Some critics also worry about the federal government’s financial ability to maintain the lands it already manages.
Gardner helped broker the public-lands-bill deal earlier this year when he and Steve Daines, R-Mont., met with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the LWCF and maintenance-funding measures. Trump then promised to sign a combined bill and urged its congressional approval.
The political breakthrough is viewed in part as an effort by Trump and McConnell to help Gardner and Daines in competitive re-election campaigns this year. But some Senate Democrats nonetheless joined in hailing the agreement that was reached to move the lands measures forward.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., supports the bill. He had called unsuccessfully for amending it to include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, a public lands bill covering some 400,000 acres.
This story will be updated.