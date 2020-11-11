Garfield County commissioners on Monday extended for three years the county’s approval for Ursa Resources to drill 24 natural gas wells and a wastewater injection well from a pad a little more than 500 feet from homes in Battlement Mesa.
Ursa sought the extension as the proposal has been held up following a lawsuit filed in February 2019 by Battlement Concerned Citizens and the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance. They challenged the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s staff approval of the well pad and the commission’s failure to hold a hearing to reconsider the approval.
The agency has yet to approve permits to drill the wells on the pad.
“Until that litigation is resolved those permits will not be processed,” Cari Mascioli, a regulatory analyst with Ursa, told Garfield commissioners Monday.
The county originally issued a one-year approval of the project in November 2017, and then extended the approval for two years, until this month.
Garfield commissioners extended their approval Monday just before the state oil and gas commission later this month is expected to give final approval to a slate of regulatory revisions, including one that would prohibit pads within 2,000 feet of homes except under certain circumstances.
Battlement Mesa resident Bonnie Smeltzer on Monday urged county commissioners not to approve an extension of its approval.
The pad “would never be approved under the new COGCC rules, the 2,000-feet setback for one,” Smeltzer said.
She also cited its proximity to the Colorado River and the domestic water facility for the Battlement Mesa community.
“I believe that if the new COGCC board members would tour (the pad’s) location today they would say what in the world were they thinking when they approved this site,” she said.
Leslie Robinson with the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance urged the commissioners to schedule a public meeting for Battlement Mesa residents on the extension proposal given the changes in state regulations since 2017.
The project went through an extensive county review at the time, resulting in a long list of conditions aimed at reducing its impacts on residents and the environment. Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky on Monday also said two current COGCC commissioners have visited the proposed pad on a site tour.
“Let’s give Ursa the chance to go through the process with the COGCC, see what the outcome is,” he said.
In opposing the extension, Smeltzer also cited Ursa’s recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and money it owes parties including the county. County commissioners didn’t address the bankruptcy in discussing and approving the extension Monday.