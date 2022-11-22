Garfield County commissioners are opposing a petition to state regulators from environmental groups that the county says in a letter “would preclude nearly all oil and gas development in Colorado.”
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Dec. 14 is scheduled to consider the petition, calling on it to better address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development, including by barring development as needed to limit those impacts.
The groups 350 Colorado, WildEarth Guardians, Womxn from the Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado, The Larimer Alliance and Sierra Club of Colorado filed the petition.
Senate Bill 181, passed into law in 2019, reformed how oil and gas activity is regulated in the state, and required in part that the conservation commission evaluate and address potential cumulative impacts from development.
The environmental groups say the agency so far has only addressed cumulative impacts on a limited scale, such as when it comes to dust, noise and light.
They want the agency to pass rules to address the regional and state cumulative impacts of ozone and climate change and increase local protections against air pollutants, especially in disproportionately impacted communities.
The groups want the state to prohibit new oil and gas permits if they would put a local area above health-based standards for certain pollutants, or if the state has determined it isn’t meeting its greenhouse gas reduction goals.
According to Garfield County’s letter, approved by county commissioners Monday, the petition calls for precluding proposed projects or facilities in areas or watersheds that already have warmed by 2.8 degrees Fahrenheit.
The county says the proposal would prevent oil and gas development in 24 counties, including the Piceance and DJ basins and specifically Garfield and Weld counties. Those two counties have been home to the largest amount of drilling activity in those two respective basins.
According to the letter, the proposal runs counter to state law that, even as amended by SB 181, still requires protecting against waste of oil and gas and enforcement of owners’ rights even while protecting public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.
In response to the petitioners’ environmental justice concerns, the letter also points to the recent release by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment of a report of recommendations by an environmental justice action task force.
Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said Monday that energy independence is important to fight inflation and strengthen the U.S. internationally, and the country can’t be independent without fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy.
“To have groups that would try to shut down oil and gas production in Colorado is the opposite of what this board (of county commissioners) stands for, and I think it’s the opposite of what most citizens of Colorado stand for,” he said.
Said Commissioner Mike Samson, “In my estimation their main purpose in doing this is to kill oil and gas in the state of Colorado. To me that is such a foolish thing to do.”
While anyone may petition the conservation commission to adopt new rules, it is within the commission’s discretion whether to do so.