Garfield County on Thursday reported that there is a confirmed case of monkeypox in the county, as the Biden administration declared on Thursday the spread of monkeypox virus in the country a public health emergency.
In Colorado, the administration of Gov. Jared Polis applauded the federal declaration and expansion and acceleration of the manufacture and distribution of monkeypox vaccine, and the expansion of treatment and testing.
“We administer or distribute the extremely limited supply of vaccines that the federal government provides us as soon as we receive them. We will continue to advocate for more vaccines and are pleased to hear more are on the way,” Polis said in a news release.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, monkeypox is rare but can be serious for people who get it. It spreads through close contact between people, including through sex, and also through means such as touching bedding or clothing of infected people.
On July 12, Mesa County Public Health reported the first presumptive case of the disease in the county in connection with the disease’s current global spread.
Colorado reports having 79 cases as of Thursday.
Garfield County said in a news release announcing the local case that the risk to the general community is low.
According to CDPHE, recent data suggests people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported or men who have sex with other men are at heightened risk of contracting the disease. It says the type of monkeypox spreading domestically is rarely deadly, with a fatality rate of less than 1%.
In most cases, monkeypox will resolve on its own, CDPHE says. Monkeypox cases may begin with flu-like symptoms, and typically, a rash or skin bumps develop within one to three days after the onset of fever.
The federal government says it has allocated 1.1 million doses of monkeypox vaccine so far, and the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it has accelerated the delivery of an additional 150,000 doses so they will arrive in the country in September rather than November.
The state of Colorado said it is expanding distribution of vaccines as the federal allocation increases. CDPHE has enrolled more than 30 providers statewide and is working to enroll more to serve as locations to administer the vaccines.
The department has administered or distributed more than 6,200 doses of the extremely limited Jynneos vaccine from the federal government, and this week ordered 5,080 more from the federal government.
■ gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men 18 years and older who have had multiple sexual partners, and/or sexual partners they did not previously know, in the last 14 days;
■ anyone 18 years and older who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.
Thursday’s declaration is an important — and overdue — step, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.
“It signals the U.S. government’s seriousness and purpose, and sounds a global alarm,” he said.
Under the declaration, Health and Human Services can draw from emergency funds, hire staff to deal with the outbreak and take other steps to control the virus.
For example, the announcement should help the federal government to seek more information from state and local health officials about who is becoming infected and who is being vaccinated. That information can be used to better understand how the outbreak is unfolding and how well the vaccine works.
Gostin said the U.S. government has been too cautious and should have declared a nationwide emergency earlier.