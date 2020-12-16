Garfield County is looking into the possibility of starting a Five-Star Certification program for businesses like Mesa County’s after the Colorado Department of Health and Environment moved Garfield to the “severe risk” red level on its COVID dial, creating uncertainty among some county businesses about what restrictions now apply to them.
In the past, Garfield County commissioners have been resistant to pursuing an approach similar to Mesa County’s program. It allows for looser operational restrictions for businesses that meet certification standards when it comes to protocols for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Garfield commissioners have also been concerned about overwhelming the county’s public health staff by giving them more work. and also have indicated a preference for the county continuing to take its own approach to keeping businesses operating
That approach had been to provide variances to business sectors such as restaurants and gyms and letting them operate at larger capacities than what is approved based on where the county ranked on the state COVID dial. Under CDPHE’s red dial that began applying to Garfield County last week, indoor dining isn’t allowed in restaurants and gyms are reduced to 10% of capacity or 10 people per room, whichever is lower. But Garfield commissioners last week gave preliminary approval to an ordinance declaring restaurants, gyms and recreation facilities to be essential. The county says that moves them to the critical business category subject to the 50% capacity limit allowed by the state even in the case of counties at the red level on the COVID dial.
The commissioners are expected to formally approve the ordinance today.
But it’s not clear to businesses whether the county’s approach will be acceptable to the state. Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said most restaurants in the county remained open over the weekend, except in Glenwood Springs.
“We’ve done our part as far as the county and come back and moved restaurants to a critical business status. However there’s still, I think, concern among the restaurants that the state has primacy and if the state wanted to enforce, they probably could override us,” he said.
That concern helped drive business interest in pursuing the Five-Star approach. CDPHE currently is working on developing a program allowing for counties around the state to adopt programs like the one already operating in Mesa County with state permission. Jankovsky said Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs have offered to provide staff to help with implementing a local program. Some chambers of commerce in the county also are working in support of the idea.
But he said the program would be offered to businesses countywide, and the county has to be involved because it’s a state program. County commissioners have appointed Josh Williams, the county’s environmental health manager, to participate in the effort to develop a program.
Williams told commissioners at a meeting Monday that the application to the state to implement the program will have to be submitted by the local public health agency — in this case the county’s public health department — but the program apparently wouldn’t have to be based out of that agency. He said that those he has been meeting with about pursuing the idea are aware of the pandemic-related workload the county is facing and are talking about taking on the responsibility of developing and funding the program.
“I hope that they’re able to share some of the burden so it doesn’t all fall on the county,” Jankovsky said Tuesday.
One aspect of the program may involve requiring onsite inspections to verify compliance with protocols that allow for a variance.
County officials are hoping that the protocols already in place in restaurants such as social-distancing, employees wearing masks and sanitation procedures can help expedite the process for them when it comes to qualifying for a possible five-star program.
Jankovsky said at Monday’s meeting, “The thing I like about this … it is the restaurant industry showing that they are meeting the highest standards that they possibly can. I think that’s already ongoing in our restaurant community.”