Glenwood Canyon wild

Colorado Department of Transportation

Westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for several hours Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle accident at about mile marker 123 in the canyon that led to the spill of about 3,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker in the crash.

 Colorado Department of Transportation

Thanks to dilution, the Clifton Water District was unable to detect any contamination in the Colorado River from the estimated 2,000 gallons of gasoline that spilled from a tanker in Glenwood Canyon into the Colorado River last week as a result of a traffic accident.

Four commercial vehicles were involved in last Tuesday’s crash, in which an estimated 3,000 gallons spilled from a tanker and about two-thirds of that was believed to have made it into the river.