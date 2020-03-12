Colorado drivers are paying less at the gas pump than normal so far in March and prices are expected to continue to drop in the coming weeks.
As of Wednesday, average prices in the Grand Junction area are $2.22 per gallon, but locals could see rates drop below $2 per gallon in as soon as a week according to AAA.
“Consumers have already seen gas drop as part of normal decline,” AAA spokesman Skyler McKinley said. “I’m expecting pretty consistent week-to-week drops in each market.”
Grand Junction prices are within 5 cents per gallon of Denver and significantly lower than the mountain communities of Glenwood Springs and Vail, according to AAA.
A report from the organization released Monday notes that crude oil prices are at a four-year low, which is being attributed to a lack of demand in the Chinese market due to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus and no decrease in production due to a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The demand drop, decline in oil prices and steady production have led to the substantial drop in a time period that typically sees gas prices increase, McKinley said.
The trade price of crude oil has dropped each week since mid-February as Chinese consumption largely shut down due to the coronavirus. Now that the illness is spreading across the world, demand should continue to fall amid economic slowdowns and reduced travel.
At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met last week to discuss reducing production. Russia, a nonmember and the world’s No. 3 oil producer, rejected a proposal from Saudi Arabia to cut production. Saudi Arabia said it would lower prices for Asian customers and increase its production, which could flood the market.
How this situation resolves — and how soon countries return to normal operations — will determine how quickly drivers will see prices drop below $2 per gallon in Colorado. Six weeks would be the longest McKinley expects it to take to see average prices below $2 in the state.
“Normally we know a lot more than we know now, so it’s hard to tell,” he said.
The last time Colorado saw average prices drop below $2 per gallon was in 2016. Rates got close in 2017, McKinley said. But while it’s not all that uncommon to dip below $2 per gallon every few years, it is rare at this time of the year.
How people take advantage of those cheaper prices also remains somewhat of a mystery. McKinley said if rates remain low and the coronavirus fears dissipate, he would expect a robust domestic travel and summer driving season. That’s if Saudi Arabia and Russia keep to their current positions and saturate the oil market.
But at least for the next couple of months, McKinley said drivers can enjoy the declining gas prices.
“For the next two months, confident we’ll see abnormally cheap gas,” he said.