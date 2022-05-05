The head of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources says he is considering hiring an independent firm or firms to conduct an objective investigation into the events at a recent conference where comments by the director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife led to him being put on administrative leave.
DNR Executive Director Dan Gibbs told the Parks and Wildlife Commission Wednesday that he is considering bringing in outside investigators due to the multiple dynamics around the events at the agency’s recent Partners in the Outdoors conference in Vail, and his department’s efforts to sort out how to proceed in addressing issues in an efficient and effective way.
Gibbs put Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow on leave last week as the Department of Natural Resources began an investigation into complaints that have been made about the conference, including a complaint that he made a racist comment there.
“We are moving swiftly to initiate the investigation and conclude it as quickly as possible,” Gibbs told the commission Wednesday.
Alease “Aloe” Lee, Parks and Wildlife’s statewide partnership coordinator and the conference’s lead organizer, had called for Prenzlow’s firing in a letter to Gov. Jared Polis. She says that on the conference stage, during a failed attempt to thank her, he exclaimed, ‘...there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!’ ”
Lee is Black. During the time of racial segregation in America, Blacks in some places were forced to sit in the backs of buses.
Lees and others also have raised other concerns related to things that occurred at the conference, including the disregard Lee says one keynote speaker, whom she had no role in inviting, showed regarding the significance of Black and Indigenous communities in American history.
Prenzlow has issued multiple apologies for his comment.
Gibbs said the state Attorney General’s Office is heavily involved in the investigation, given its complexities. He also told the commission that because personnel matters are confidential under state statute and regulations, commission members might not be told the outcome of the investigation and any corrective measures that are taken.
Commissioner Taishya Adams, who is Black, expressed thanks to Gibbs “for the external investigation,” especially, in light of the outcome of last year’s investigation into JT Romatkze, which she said resulted in him keeping his Parks and Wildlife job. She said she had concerns over human resources policies that allow that type of result despite “undermining” comments Romatzke was recorded making.
“That does not lead to public trust,” she said.
Romatzke was transferred from his job as Northwest regional manager at Parks and Wildlife but remained with the agency in another position after a Department of Natural Resources investigation into actions he had taken related to wolf reintroduction. It found that he “acted inappropriately” in several regards, but didn’t find direct corroborating evidence to support allegations that he worked in his professional capacity in opposition to implementing wolf reintroduction and that he tried to get agency staff to produce a video casting CPW commissioners perceived as pro-wolf in a poor light. One of those commissioners is Adams.
Some Parks and Wildlife commissioners on Wednesday voiced hopes of learning lessons from the concerns arising out of the conference so the agency can do better in trying to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Every challenge presents opportunities,” Commission Chair Carrie Besnette Hauser said. “This challenge for our agency is no different. We have much to learn and improvements to make.”
Adams credited advances made within Parks and Wildlife over the years, such as transitioning to using the term “sportspeople” rather than “sportsmen,” and Polis appointing her as the first Black woman on the commission.
Having attended the conference, and the last one, in 2019, she said that “it was wonderful to see more diverse stakeholders represented in audiences” at the recent event.
But she also was concerned that two speaker panels had only white men on them, rather than more diverse speakers, and she shared Lee’s concerns regarding the keynote speaker.
Commissioner Marie Haskett said she was “deeply saddened” by what happened at the conference “and what has transpired since.”
She added later, “You know, we’re all aware that words have a lot of different meanings, and to be careful, but one word can make a difference even when not intended to be hurtful. We all make honest and unintended mistakes. I also think that owning that mistake speaks to the character so I want everyone to think about that also.”
She said she hopes Gibbs does hire a third party.