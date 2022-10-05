Grand Junction City Council got its first look at the city’s proposed 2023 budget Monday. City Manager Greg Caton has proposed a $235.9 million budget for 2023, down $1.7 million from 2022.
Of the $235.9 million, $72.2 million is allocated to public safety.
The Grand Junction Police Department’s proposed operating budget is $33.7 million, plus $7.9 million for the communication center, for a total of $40.6 million. In 2022, the police department’s budget was $39.5 million.
Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said the police department’s strategic priorities for 2023 are workforce retention, increased use of non-officer personnel to supplement patrol operations, and reinforcing critical support units.
“Staffing really is a priority for us this year,” Smith said.
That includes focus on recruiting personnel and health and wellness initiatives for current personnel, Smith said.
The police department currently has 112 officers, but has budgeted for 130, Smith said.
“We’ve got a little bit of work to do,” he said.
Those 130 positions include a chief of police, two deputy chiefs, seven commanders, nine corporals, 16 sergeants and 95 officers/investigators.
Smith said the police department is adding a non-sworn commander-level position that can have some oversight over the department. That will also give the department’s non-officer personnel room to grow career-wise.
“We’re trying to leverage our non-sworn positions to take some of the load off our sworn positions,” Smith said.
Smith said that includes increased use of police service technicians, who don’t carry firearms, responding to things like non-injury crashes to free up patrol officers to respond to other calls.
That initiative is in its infancy, Smith said, but it could be expanded to things like collecting evidence and processing crime scenes.
Smith also said the department is working on using its camera network around the city, known as ARTIC, to supplement patrol operations.
The department is also looking at red light cameras for high crash locations to help with traffic enforcement, Smith said. He said he thinks the department can find two intersections at which to try the cameras to start.
“We’re still in the research phases,” he said.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Fire Department is also focused on adding personnel with its $30.6 million proposed budget. In 2022, that number was about $29.6 million.
Fire Chief Ken Watkins said the Grand Junction Fire Department is going through a period of significant growth, with the department going from 171 people to 181 people, as well as adding a fire station, a fire engine and five ambulances.
“We’re seeing a continued increase in calls,” Watkins said.
EMS calls make up about 80% of the fire department’s calls for service, Watkins said.
The department is planning to go from seven ambulances to 10 ambulances with two backups.
Fire Station 8, which will house a fire engine and ambulance at 441 31 Road, is scheduled to come online this year, Watkins said, but it’s unclear which will happen first between the construction finishing and the equipment being delivered.
“We’re hoping it all comes together at the same time,” Watkins said.