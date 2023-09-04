When the Grand Junction Fire Department’s Wildland Team was asked to send firefighters to California starting in July, it was a chance to both lend a hand to crews there and gain experience and knowledge that come from working on fires and with other firefighting agencies.

Such deployments also can be viewed as paying it forward for those times when other agencies step up and help out in responding to local blazes, said Wesley Engbarth, a captain with the Grand Junction Fire Department.