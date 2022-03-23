Work on a major expansion at a relatively new hot-springs attraction, a new roller-coaster at an adventure park, and renovations at a landmark hotel and Glenwood Springs’ historic hot springs are all ongoing in the tourist town as it readies for the summer high season for visitation.
Iron Mountain Hot Springs is adding 10 new soaking pools after opening an initial 16 soaking pools when it opened in 2015. Up above town at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, construction is taking place on a new roller-coaster with a 110-foot, 102.3-degree freefall.
At the Hotel Colorado, which was built in 1893, the next phase of a $10 million renovation is taking place with comprehensive remodels in all guest rooms. And nearby, at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, which has operated for more than 130 years, renovation of its warmer-temperature therapy pool is taking place.
At Iron Mountain Hot Springs, the expansion reflects how popular the attraction has become in the years since its opening.
“We’re crowded in our mineral pools so we’re bringing in more mineral pools,” said Steve Beckley, co-owner of the facility.
The new pools will be adult-only, with an adult-only cold plunge pool also being added to go along with them.
“There’s a high demand for people going on date nights and things like that,” Beckley said, explaining the adult-only approach to the expansion.
The new pools all will have pebbles on the bottom, a popular foot-massaging feature found now at two of the existing pools.
The goal is to have new pools open by July 4. Also this year, a new cafe and new locker rooms are to be built on the adult side of the attraction, and its main building is being expanded to add more retail space and a larger entrance/check-in area. Beckley said he thinks the expansion altogether will cost more than $8 million.
Longer-term, he said, plans call for building a nearby hotel on another two acres.
Up at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which Beckley also co-owns, he said the new coaster is scheduled to open by Memorial Day.
At 7,160 feet above sea level, it will be the highest looping roller coaster in the country, and have the steepest freefall drop of any coaster in the western United States.
Foundation work already has been ongoing and the coaster is beginning to arrive now after being shipped piece by piece from Germany.
Restoration work at the Hotel Colorado, which was bought by the Melville family in 2018, began with improvements to six meeting and banquet rooms.
The pandemic delayed further projects a while, before work resumed with the room renovations, which are occurring a half a floor at a time to minimize impacts on guests. Associated work includes makeovers of guest corridors, and doubling elevator capacity for guests.
The work is expected to be completed this summer, assuming no big supply-chain issues.
Then, renovation work will focus on adding 14 rooms by splitting some larger rooms and building out three units that have been unused for decades.
The work at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort therapy pool is scheduled to be completed in late May. The therapy pool hasn’t had significant work done on it since the 1960s, and among the improvements will be new therapy jet chairs and an entry/exit ramp that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The attraction’s larger, cooler pool remains open during the work. Also, another smaller pool at the resort is currently being filled with geothermally heated water to serve as the therapy pool’s replacement while it is renovated, according to the resort.