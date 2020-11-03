Interstate 70 motorists can expect smoother travel through Glenwood Canyon now that a pavement project and other improvements have been completed, although lane closures continue at the No Name Tunnels for lighting work. Also, the canyon bike path and rest areas remain closed because of damage from this summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release that the surface-improvements project that was done over the past eight months included resurfacing westbound I-70 between Hanging Lake and No Name with a polyester concrete overlay that is more durable than asphalt and has a significantly longer lifespan. About 95,000 square yards of polyester concrete were applied, or about five miles of roadway length.
Other improvements included replacement of bridge joints and bearings, new pavement markings, and the upgrading of 28 pedestrian ramps at rest areas to meet current Americans with Disabilities standards.
American Civil Constructors was the general contractor on the project. Construction crews first had to implement safety precautions because of the escalation of the pandemic this spring, and then the project was challenged by the fire, which forced the closure of I-70 for two weeks and resulted in rockfall and other fire damage that required repairs. Nevertheless, the project was completed on schedule.
CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said the project was anticipated to cost $15.7 million and ended up costing $16.24 million, mainly because of extensive non-fire-related damage to underlying slabs that was encountered when the asphalt was removed.
“This damage had to be repaired prior to the polyester concrete overlay and was focused in our high-frequency rockfall areas,” she said. “The project had planned on encountering some damage and had provisions in place to repair those areas. However, the damage encountered far exceeded our estimates.”
The fire also created additional costs, including for replacing some new pavement and for added traffic control.
Rest areas, river put-ins and the canyon bike path remain closed after the fire to allow CDOT and emergency responders to quickly evacuate the highway and canyon and protect the public in the case of fire- related mudslides, debris flows, rockfall and other hazards.
Meanwhile, motorists should anticipate east- and westbound single-lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon for the lighting replacement project at the No Name Tunnels.