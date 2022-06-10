A man died Thursday when a glider crashed at the Rifle/Garfield County Airport, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that it responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m., and the glider's pilot died in the incident.

The victim's name will be released by the Garfield County coroner following notification of next of kin.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff's office said.

Colorado River Fire Rescue and airport personnel also responded to the incident.