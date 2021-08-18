The limited proposed new wilderness acreage in a management plan alternative the Forest Service is leaning towards for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests reflects the fact that half the forest already is protected as wilderness or roadless acreage, an agency official said Tuesday.
“You know, wilderness designation is a huge deal, and so for a multiple-use agency it’s a hard pill to swallow to really take on more in that allocation,” Samantha Staley, forest planner for the GMUG, said in a webinar Tuesday on its draft revised management plan, which was released last week.
The new plan will govern logging, recreation, livestock-grazing and other forest uses in coming years. GMUG last week released multiple draft alternatives for the plan, including one, Alternative B, that evolved from a previous working draft. While a GMUG spokesperson last week called it the preferred alternative, Staley said the agency has not identified a preferred alternative but is leaning toward and highlighting B as one that strikes a balance between others. The agency’s final plan is expected to include components of other alternatives as well.
Alternative B includes 34,000 acres of proposed new wilderness, all of which would entail additions to existing wilderness in the Sneffels, Lizard Head, West Elk and Raggeds wilderness areas. Alternative D, which is generally more conservation-oriented, would include 261,000 acres of new wilderness, not just as additions to existing areas but in new areas, and reflects proposals by citizen groups. That proposed acreage is spread out across the three forests, including some on the Uncompahgre Plateau and in the upper North Fork Valley.
The Forest Service would only recommend any new wilderness protections. Designation of wilderness involves an act of Congress. A wilderness area has the highest form of protection afforded to federal lands, and is generally off limits to things such as mechanized travel.
Nearly a fifth of GMUG acreage is wilderness now. But around 30% more acres have an elevated level of protection under a Colorado-specific national forest rule that largely protects roadless areas.
Staley said Tuesday that 50% of the forest “is already really off-limits to active management, and more communities are asking for wildfire mitigation work.”
She said climate change will only bring larger, hotter fires, and having the ability to do active management on the landscape is a top goal for the Forest Service.
“So allocating more wilderness kind of rubs directly against that,” she said.
She did acknowledge that most of the proposed new wilderness in the two alternatives already is in roadless areas, where active management can’t occur already. But she said that for the Forest Service to recommend new wilderness, it needs to have community support and especially county support, and county support is lacking for most of the citizen proposals the agency has received.
“Bring your counties on board and then you have a louder voice,” she told a wilderness advocate who asked about the issue.
Alternative B notably would include a big jump in acreage identified as suitable for timber production, from 550,000 acres now, to 948,200. But Staley said the increase primarily reflects a 2012 national forest planning rule. Prior to that rule, the Forest Service excluded from suitable logging acreage areas not considered economically feasible for timber production due to factors such as market reasons, low productivity or steep slopes that are more costly to log.
Alternative B includes such acreage, as well as areas that won’t be harvestable for a long time because they were recently logged or they have trees killed by beetle infestation but not suitable for salvage logging.
Staley said perhaps a third or two-thirds of the 948,200 acres under Alternative B might actually be suitable for logging purposes. The Forest Service also expects a reduction in logging in the GMUG from current levels during the life of its next forest plan, as current logging rates are high due to salvage logging. Such logging targets trees that still can be salvaged for their timber value following things such as beetle kill or wildfire.
The Forest Service will be holding more webinars on its draft forest plan Thursday, and virtual open houses on it in September. For more information on those events visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd940004.pdf.