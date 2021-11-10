Responding to multiple requests for more time, the U.S. Forest Service has extended by two weeks the period for submitting comments on the draft revised forest plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.
Comments are now due by Nov. 26. Those planning to submit comments might want to shoot for two days earlier than that if they don’t want the looming deadline on their minds as they gorge on turkey on Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving Day.
GMUG spokeswoman Kim Phillips said several counties, the state Department of Natural Resources, nonprofit groups and the offices of U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., were among those who asked for a more time to comment on the plan.
“There’s definitely a fair amount of interest (in the plan),” she said. “Folks are interested in their public lands. It’s a good thing.”
The Forest Service in August released the draft plan and accompanying draft environmental impact statement. The plan, once finalized, will govern management of things such as logging, recreation, wildlife habitat and livestock grazing on the three forests in coming years.
Those forests cover some 3 million acres in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, San Miguel, Saguache and Garfield counties.
Already, in meetings and online, the Forest Service has received comments on everything from the amount of proposed new wilderness in plan alternatives, to how much acreage would be deemed suitable for logging, to possible limits on the use of drones on roads and trails and at trail summits.
As of Tuesday, the Forest Service had received 1,371 comment letters on the draft plan. Of those, 723 were unique submissions, with the rest being multiple copies of form letters that are prepared by organizations and submitted by individuals.
The Forest Service is evaluating multiple management plan alternatives at the draft stage. While it is leaning toward one that strikes a balance between the other alternatives, it hasn’t identified a preferred alternative and expects to incorporate elements of all the alternatives in its final plan.