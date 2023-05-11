Nearly $21 million in new funding will be used on projects in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests for fuel-reduction work.
The work’s focus will be expanding and reinforcing fuel breaks that make use of features such as roads and rivers and can be used as control lines in fighting wildfires, safe zones for firefighters to work from, and a safer place to conduct prescribed burns.
The $20.8 million announced for the three forests is made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Reduction Law and Inflation Reduction Act. It will fund 47 projects designed to decrease hazardous fuels on 236,245 acres, and also will improve 239 miles of road, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Some of the projects also will provide wood to support local sawmills.
Another $13.1 million will be used in the San Juan National Forest for preparing 150,000 acres for prescribed fire by completing mechanical treatments. Prescribed fires are used for purposes such as reducing the threat of wildfire and improving wildlife habitat.
Bill Edwards, district ranger for the Grand Valley Ranger District, said the new funds will be used for projects all around the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison forests, including in the Grand Valley Ranger District.
He said some funds will be used for improving deteriorating roads and bridges. Besides serving as fire breaks, roads provide access for purposes ranging from firefighting to fuels reduction and logging.
Edwards said the Forest Service also is looking to revitalize aspen stands. In the case of old stands, that typically involves clear-cutting them to stimulate active sprouting of aspen stands, which are “one of the best natural fire breaks there is,” he said.
The Grand Valley Ranger District has joined with Mesa and Delta counties and the Colorado State Forest Service to create the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership, which aims to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire in critical watersheds on and adjacent to Grand Mesa.
Thanks to the infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act, it has begun planning for fuel-reduction projects such as mechanical thinning and prescribed fire focused on the drainages of Ward/Surface creeks, Kannah Creek, Mesa Creek and Big/Cottonwood creeks.
While Edwards expects that project could take $50 million or so to pay for, he said the recently announced funds will pay for some “pre-work” for it, such as doing archaeological and biological surveys for project areas. He said the Forest Service expects to start receiving money for the watershed projects themselves in October 2024.