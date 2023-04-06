The public can join in not just in person but virtually today on a meeting in Gunnison regarding vegetation management projects on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.
The U.S. Forest Service is hosting its annual combined stakeholder meeting for its Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response, known as SBEADMR, which spans the three jointly administered forests, and for its Taylor Park vegetation management project on the Gunnison Ranger District.
The two projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease, the Forest Service said in a news release.
The SBEADMR project entails treating a maximum of 120,000 acres of national forest land through commercial logging and other actions over eight to 12 years. The Taylor Park project involves treating about 20,000 acres of lodgepole pine and Engelmann spruce forests in the Upper Taylor River and Spring Creek drainages over 10 years to increase forest resilience and provide wood products for locals.
This year’s meeting will include an insect and disease update, findings from science team monitoring, and an overview of past and future treatments.