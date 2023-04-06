The public can join in not just in person but virtually today on a meeting in Gunnison regarding vegetation management projects on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.

The U.S. Forest Service is hosting its annual combined stakeholder meeting for its Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response, known as SBEADMR, which spans the three jointly administered forests, and for its Taylor Park vegetation management project on the Gunnison Ranger District.