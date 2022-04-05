A prescribed burn on the western flanks of Grand Mesa and other burns outside Delta, Gateway and Norwood are among 13 that fire management officials with Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests hope to conduct on forest lands this spring or fall.
Crews plan to conduct the spring burns from April through June, contingent upon weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
“Prescribed fire remains an important way to minimize the risk of large, severe wildfires to a variety of values and resources by reducing fuel loadings in strategic locations,” said Stewart Robertson, a fuels management officer with the U.S. Forest Service, in a news release.
“It is also an important ecological disturbance and nutrient provider, which is vital to wildlife habitat improvement and overall ecosystem function. The primary objectives for these prescribed fires remain focused on firefighter and public safety.”
According to the Forest Service, dispersed recreation in the burn areas may be impacted, and personnel will contact recreationists regarding any temporary closures.
Signs notifying the public of the burns will be placed on some roads.
Air quality also will be monitored to mitigate impacts of the burns to communities, the Forest Service says.
Among the planned burns are:
n One covering about 1,100 acres along the Lands End Road just below the top of Grand Mesa to reduce wildfire threat, improve habitat and protect the Kannah Creek watershed.
n Three fires ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 acres in size in the 25 Mesa Road area southwest of Delta to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from spreading wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
n A fire of about 850 acres 15 miles east of Gateway to benefit native ponderosa pine stands, reduce the threat of wildfire and improve wildlife habitat.
Four fires are planned by forest officials outside Norwood, one northeast of Nucla, one southwest of Montrose and two west of Gunnison, the Forest Service said.
Robertson said in an interview that he thinks the burn along Lands End Road most likely will occur in the fall rather than the spring.
Which burns end up occurring are dictated by factors such as resource availability and weather conditions.
“Most of these prescribed fires in the spring can be pretty challenging,” he said.
Factors such as wind and drying conditions can result in pretty tight weather windows for the burns, he said.
He said the Forest Service will be assisted by the Bureau of Land Management and numerous other cooperators on the burns.
Robertson said what the Forest Service is calling the Steamboat Rocks burn will be bounded on its northern end by Lands End Road.
Once it is conducted, the Forest Service will be able to use it as an anchor area for conducting more nearby burns in the future, with those fires made safer because crews won’t have to worry that they might burn through the just-burned area, he said.
The prescribed fires planned in the forests this year also would provide safe areas to work from if fighting any wildfires that might break out in nearby areas, Robertson said.
For information on the burns, call Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre and Gunnison National Forest’s fire information line at 970-874-6602 or look for the GMUG Fire Info page on Facebook.