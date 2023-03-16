Ballot measure 1B will have voters decide whether an amendment should be made for the nonprofit organization, Colorado Discover Ability (CDA), to have its 25-year lease extended to 99 years.
CDA is six years into its 25-year lease after having moved into the property, located on Struthers Avenue near Las Colonias Park in 2017.
“We are just requesting an extension for a longer lease so we can continue to host adaptive recreation events,” said Erin Allard, Executive Director for CDA. “It’d allow us to be more deeply rooted in the community and reassure people that we’re here to do our work for a long time.”
Voters will be able to vote for or against the amendment on April 4.
If approved, Section 124 of the City Charter would read as “No franchise, lease or right to use the streets or the public places, or property of the city, shall be granted by the city, except as in this Charter provided, for a period longer than twenty-five years. The City may lease, for a term not to exceed 99 years, approximately 1.1169 acres of property located at 599/601 Struthers Avenue, Grand Junction Colorado in or near the Las Colonias Park to Colorado Discover Ability, all as described in and for the purposes as stated in Ordinance No. 5116.”
“Being able to have a 99-year lease gives us comfort and stability,” Allard said.
“It would allow us to invest and provide services to the community for many years to come.”