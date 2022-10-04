The city of Grand Junction has begun its search for a new police chief, the city announced Monday. The search is expected to take four to six months.
A listening session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Fire Department training room for the public to discuss the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in a police chief.
Residents can also complete a survey regarding what they’d like to see in the next chief.
The survey, available at gjcity.org, is open until Oct. 21.
The hiring process includes an assessment, interviews and meetings with department personnel, city staff, community members and law enforcement.
“We are committed to an open and inclusive process of recruiting and hiring the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “We encourage everyone who wants to provide input to join us for the listening session or complete the brief survey online. Over the course of our national search, we will have additional opportunities for community participation as we complete the process of finding the most qualified individual to lead our department of dedicated law enforcement professionals.”
The new chief will replace Doug Shoemaker, who had been chief since 2018, and who started work Monday as police chief of Denton, Texas.
Matt Smith is serving as the Grand Junction interim chief of police.