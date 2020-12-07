Two juveniles and three Grand Junction men have pleaded guilty and been fined in connection with an incident last year when several elk were shot and left to rot on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release Monday that on the morning of Nov. 9, 2019, witnesses reported seeing a group of people shooting into an elk herd in Game Management Unit 61 on the plateau and leaving the dead animals to rot. State regulations require that the meat of any harvested animal must be prepared for human consumption.
CPW said in the release that responding wildlife officers found two dead elk, including a spike bull that had been dragged into some bushes and hidden without being gutted. They also found the gut pile of a third elk that had been shot and taken from the location.
“Based on witness descriptions, officers were able to locate the people involved in the incident at a nearby camp where additional evidence was gathered,” the agency said in the release.
The incident occurred during a legal hunting season but only two of the five people who had fired shots that morning had valid hunting licenses at the time, CPW said.
Five people were charged. Floyd Kendall, 68, pleaded guilty to willful destruction of big game and waste of wildlife, and Steven Creech, 36, pleaded guilty to willful destruction of big game and hunting without a license. Kendall was ordered to pay $3,914.35 in fines and court costs, and Creech, $5,640.50 in fines. Each also was ordered to make a $1,000 donation to the Operation Game Thief anti-poaching program.
Joseph Kendall, 37, pleaded guilty to hunting without a license and was sentenced to pay $371.50 in fines and court costs.
CPW says one juvenile was ordered to pay $205.42 in fines and court costs for illegal possession of wildlife and shooting from a public road. A second was fined $598 and ordered to donate $500 to Operation Game Thief for waste of wildlife and shooting from a public road.
“This case wouldn’t have been possible without the information that was provided by the witnesses in this case,” Kevin Duckett, district wildlife manager for the western portion of the Uncompahgre Plateau, said in the release. “There are millions of acres of public hunting lands in Colorado so we count on people to help be our eyes in the field. With more than 500,000 legal and ethical hunters in the field each year, we’ve got a great team out there that can help make sure that everyone is following the rules.”
CPW encourages anyone who believes they've witnessed a crime against wildlife to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or #OGT on the Verizon network. Information can be given anonymously and rewards are possible for those giving tips that lead to a citation.