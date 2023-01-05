Grand Valley Power and Xcel Energy’s three other Colorado wholesale electric customers have filed a federal complaint seeking recovery of at least $6.9 million that investor-owned Xcel charged as a result of a storm in February 2021.

The complaint filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asks it to require Xcel to refund at least $6.9 million of the approximately $17.5 million in fuel cost charges it passed on to its Colorado wholesale customers in February 2021.