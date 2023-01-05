Grand Valley Power and Xcel Energy’s three other Colorado wholesale electric customers have filed a federal complaint seeking recovery of at least $6.9 million that investor-owned Xcel charged as a result of a storm in February 2021.
The complaint filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asks it to require Xcel to refund at least $6.9 million of the approximately $17.5 million in fuel cost charges it passed on to its Colorado wholesale customers in February 2021.
Xcel was among utilities forced to buy natural gas at excessively high spot-market rates that month as a result of a deep freeze that caused blackouts in Texas. Both Xcel gas and electric retail customers in Colorado are paying a monthly commodity charge to let Xcel recover that cost. Grand Valley Power enacted a fuel cost adjustment for its members as well, due to the fuel cost charges passed on by Xcel, and that adjustment ended earlier this year.
Grand Valley Power is a not-for-profit rural electric cooperative that serves more than 19,000 members. Also parties in the complaint against Xcel are Holy Cross Energy, based in Glenwood Springs, the Yampa Valley Electric Association in northwest Colorado and the CORE Electric Cooperative, based in Sedalia. Combined, the four electric cooperatives provide power to more than 570,000 Coloradans, according to a new release on the complaint.
According to the release, the complaint alleges that Xcel failed to obtain the natural gas resources that its own advance plan determined would be needed to meet its February 2021 electric requirements.
“This failure left Xcel suddenly and unnecessarily dependent on natural gas purchases in a volatile and expensive energy market. Xcel then passed along millions of dollars of these imprudently incurred fuel costs to its Colorado customers,” the four entities said in their release.
The four also contend Xcel failed to credit them for a natural gas sale Xcel made to its corporate affiliate during the same period.
According to the complaint, when temperatures rose later in February and spot gas bought during the storm wasn’t needed, Xcel’s Public Service Co. of Colorado sold excess gas to Xcel’s Texas affiliate but only credited the revenues to its natural gas local distribution company customers. Public Service Co. made no such sales for electric customers, including the four wholesale customers in Colorado, even though its electric operations also had excess gas, the complaint says.
The cooperatives also said Xcel impeded the cooperatives’ investigation of the February 2021 charges for months, and is still withholding information critical to understanding the event. Their complaint is asking that FERC fast-track action on it to ensure Xcel “does not repeat the same imprudent actions this winter that exposed (the four entities) to unjust and unreasonable charges in February 2021.”
“We have serious concerns that a substantial portion of Xcel’s fuel costs were entirely avoidable,” Tom Walch, chief executive officer of Grand Valley Power, said in the news release.
The four wholesale Xcel customers had sought to intervene in a Colorado Public Utilities Commission matter analyzing its actions related to the February 2021 storm, but Xcel successfully persuaded the PUC to not let them intervene. In July, the PUC ruled that overall, Xcel acted prudently in its handling of the storm, and agreed to let it recover from retail customers in Colorado $501 million in related fuel costs, out of the $509 million it requested.
In an emailed statement sent Wednesday evening, Xcel said their “gas purchasing practices before and during the storm were prudent, consistent with the law and our contractual obligations and ensured continued energy service for all customers – wholesale and retail — during the unprecedented storm.”
The company added they were “disappointed we could not come to a resolution with our wholesale customers and remain hopeful we can find a resolution.
We will be responding to FERC with a full description of the prudent measures we took to serve our customers during Winter Storm Uri.”