Aided by a federal grant program intended to help recipients build long-term drought resiliency, the City of Grand Junction later this year plans to undertake a pipeline project that will improve the delivery capacity of its water supply system coming off Grand Mesa.
The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that the city was selected to receive a $300,000 grant for the project through the bureau’s Drought Response Program. The grant was one of 13, totaling $20.5 million, announced so far this year by the Bureau of Reclamation, to help water managers undertake projects to improve the resiliency of water systems in the face of drought and climate change.
The Grand Junction project is estimated to cost $624,315 in total. Other funding for it is coming from the city’s water fund, and the city also is providing in-kind labor involving construction of the project by city staff.
The project entails building an interconnection between two flow lines in the Kannah Creek area east of Whitewater. Those lines deliver water to a water treatment plant in Orchard Mesa. They run in parallel, with one delivering water from Kannah Creek, and a second line, the Purdy Mesa line, delivering water from Juniata Reservoir.
“What (the project) will allow us to do is convey water from the Juniata Reservoir through either of those lines,” said Randi Kim, the city’s utilities director.
Kim said that helps build in resiliency and redundancy should an issue arise with either line, or if wildfire or something else interrupts service to the creek or reservoir.
The interconnection will be built just downstream of the reservoir. Allowing water delivery from the reservoir via the Kannah Creek line also will increase the delivery capacity from the reservoir by nearly 7,000 acre-feet a year. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Another key aspect of the upgrade is that the city will have the ability in Kannah Creek to divert water from the creek to the reservoir during periods of high flows, and then release that diverted water from the reservoir at times of extreme drought when the creek is flowing too low to run water at full capacity from the creek through the Kannah Creek line, Kim said.
In addition, the project will entail replacing aging, undersized portions of the Kannah Creek line with higher-capacity PVC lines meeting current design standards, Kim said.