A $74,666 state grant announced Tuesday will be used by Mesa County Public Health to develop a master plan for the Gunnison Bluffs and Old Spanish Trail area south of Grand Junction.

The county is among the first 10 recipients of Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grants, which promote economic development in the outdoor recreation sector. The grant program is the first offered by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The funding was made available through the federal Economic Development Administration as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic-response measure.