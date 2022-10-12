A sign at the trail head of the Old Spanish Trail above the Gunnison River tells the historic expedition undertaken in 1776 by two Franciscan priests, Atanasio Domínguez and Silvestre Vélez de Escalante.
The Old Spanish Trail on Orchard Mesa above the Gunnison River.
Christopher Tomlinson
A bicyclist rides the Old Spanish Trail on Orchard Mesa above the Gunnison River.
The Gunnison River Bluffs trail system and Old Spanish Trail are just south of the county landfill.
Christopher Tomlinson
A $74,666 state grant announced Tuesday will be used by Mesa County Public Health to develop a master plan for the Gunnison Bluffs and Old Spanish Trail area south of Grand Junction.
The county is among the first 10 recipients of Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grants, which promote economic development in the outdoor recreation sector. The grant program is the first offered by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The funding was made available through the federal Economic Development Administration as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic-response measure.
According to a state news release, the Mesa County project area entails primarily county-owned land, with additional segments owned by the Bureau of Land Management and private landowners.
“The current trail system was primarily created through social ridership, rather than sustainable trail planning and design. The master plan will address navigation and safety concerns along with trail deterioration,” the release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis says.
The Old Spanish Trail was used during the Dominguez-Escalante expedition in 1776. According to Mesa County's website, the Gunnison River Bluffs Area is open to hiking, biking and horseback riding through the cooperation of numerous partners and sponsors.
Ross Mittelman, trails coordinator for Mesa County Public Health, said there have been calls in the community for some time to make improvements to the trails in that area. A 2014 master plan called for broad improvements, including at the trail head and to the trails, but Mesa County Public Health has been hindered by factors such as limited resources and time, he said. He said the agency saw the state grant opportunity as a chance to hire contractors and consultants and focus on coming up with a plan only for trail system improvements, such as adding more signs; doing maintenance; rerouting steep, unsustainable trail sections; and adding more trail loop options of varying lengths.
Mittelman said the trail system is important in that it is in a part of the county with limited trail opportunities compared to places such as Palisade, Fruita and Grand Junction proper.
The system also is one of the few places locally with generally beginner-trail opportunities rather than a lot of technical trails, he said.
“Mesa County Public Health is looking to seek and create more trail-based recreation opportunities for those people who don’t currently have them in general throughout the county. This is a prime example of what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Jeff Kuhr, director of Mesa County Public Health, said in the release, “We are incredibly grateful to the Governor’s Office for acknowledging our efforts in public health.
“That includes quality outdoor experiences to improve both physical and social health. We’re committed to making the outdoors accessible to everybody in our community and that includes well-connected and accessible trail systems.”
Polis said in a prepared statement, “We are making sure that the Gunnison Bluffs and Old Spanish Trail areas are safe, accessible, and sustainable, and these exciting grants for Mesa County Public Health will help to keep Coloradans and visitors safe when enjoying Mesa County’s world-class trails.”
The initial 10 grant allocations were for amounts up to $100,000. Among some of the others are $98,759 to Montezuma County, for continued work with partners to understand the economic impact of outdoor recreation there; $100,000 toward planning for a 154-mile trail that would span the width of the San Luis Valley; $90,000 to the American Institute for Avalanche Research & Education in Telluride to support training courses for 60 avalanche educators; and $100,000 for the Girl Scouts of Colorado “Creating Outdoor Opportunities for Colorado Girls” program.
The grant program launched in June. Altogether, $3.9 million is to be distributed through the program, with application deadlines and reviews occurring on quarterly.
A total of 25 applications requesting a total of more than $5.8 million in funding were received by the first quarterly deadline alone.
Matt Nuñez, program manager for the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, said in the release, “The massive demand for this funding is a testament to the robust industry of outdoor recreation in Colorado and the need to support its development.”