Bureau of Land Management data compiled by a nonprofit group finds that about half of livestock grazing acreage that the BLM has assessed falls within grazing allotments the agency has determined don’t meet all its land health standards.
In Colorado, allotments covering about 3.3 million acres out of 7 million acres of land that the agency leases for grazing and has assessed likewise aren’t meeting those standards.
That’s according to a report issued by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility using BLM data through 2019.
In Colorado, the BLM has pointed to overgrazing by livestock as being the cause of failure in the case of 78% of allotments that came up short based on its assessments, PEER says. It says that nationally, overgrazing was the cause in the case of 72% of sub-par allotments.
It says land health standards refer to the quality and sustainability of waterways, habitats, soil, flora and fauna on the range, and that other factors also affect rangeland health, such as off-road vehicle use, drought, invasive species and fire.
The BLM has yet to assess nearly 41 million acres leased for grazing, something PEER says it is supposed to do once a decade. Allotments covering 622,475 acres in Colorado have yet to be assessed.
PEER says where land health standards aren’t being met, the BLM can take steps such as changing the season of permitted use or the number of livestock allowed on allotments, or removing livestock from allotments altogether.
“BLM has never undertaken an effort to digitize their land health data and create a formal, centralized, integrated data warehouse, and to take full advantage of the gold mine of data they already have,” Rocky Mountain PEER Director Chandra Rosenthal said in a news release. “We hope this map will prompt BLM leadership to use their authorization and make informed management decisions. Lands are failing land health standards and it is time to make changes.”
High Country News recently reported that the BLM said in a statement about the report, “While we disagree with some of PEER’s conclusions as the analysis was at a large scale and missed some on the ground improvements, we acknowledge there is work to be done in the face of a changing climate and other challenges. The BLM will prioritize assessments for areas where land health standards have never been evaluated or where standards are not being met and is also working to improve how it reports land health data.”
Robbie LeValley, a rancher who also is Delta County’s administrator, said in an email that “the current mapping exercise by PEER is based on a very gross level analysis that categorizes an entire allotment as not meeting land health assessments even if only a small portion is determined to not meet standards.”
She said that land health assessment analysis by the U.S. Geological Survey finds that 15% of the total allotments aren’t meeting standards.
LeValley said that alterations in livestock grazing management can be used as a tool to improve ecological health whether grazing initially caused the problem or not, and ranching industry groups “continue to advocate for improved monitoring tools to measure and document rangeland trends.”
“Ranchers and public land managers rely daily on sound science and comprehensive data to make ecologically responsible decisions for the land,” she said.
Steven Hall, a BLM spokesman in Colorado, said the agency in Colorado manages “for resilient landscapes and we work with the users of public lands to try to modify use as conditions allow.”
He said this has included having a number of grazing permittees not turning out livestock onto allotments at all or reducing their grazing activities, primarily due to the drought conditions.
Local rancher Janie VanWinkle, whose family has a BLM grazing permit on thousands of acres south of Palisade, said the last few years have been challenging with the drought.
“In 2021 we did not go out on our BLM permit at all to give it a chance to rest,” she said.
She said her family is using a rotational grazing system designed by the BLM around 2012 under which parts of the allotment are allowed to rest for 18 months at a time.
VanWinkle said she’s “not going to say there are no bad apples” when it comes to ranchers and how they use grazing allotments, but most are very aware of the need to care for resources. She said overgrazing land makes it less productive.
“It doesn’t make any sense for us to abuse that land,” she said.
In Colorado many of the allotments that PEER says are in failing health due to livestock are in the far-western part of the state.
PEER says certain regions are more susceptible to impacts from livestock leasing, such as what it describes as a cold-desert ecoregion including far-western Colorado.
In Nevada, also included in that region, only 17% of assessed allotments meet all standards, PEER says. New Mexico is an anomaly in that PEER shows the northwestern part of the state as being in the cold-desert region, but just 2% of assessed allotments in the state are falling short of land health standards.
Hall said that when it comes to range health, it’s important to take note of wild horse populations in northwest Colorado.
“They have a very real impact on the forage available and also the long-term carrying capacity of the range and it is a significant issue,” he said.
The BLM removed hundreds of horses from a herd west of Craig last summer and is proposing doing the same this year in the case of a herd southwest of Meeker and east of Colorado Highway 139. Such actions are controversial but Hall said the herds had grown to populations two or three times their appropriate management levels.
PEER says the BLM records it obtained included more than 50 mentions of wild horses being a significant disturbance factor, but most frequently with livestock.