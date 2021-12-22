Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Tuesday it has confirmed that wolves killed a domestic calf in Jackson County.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association in a news release this week said it was the first confirmed wolf kill of livestock in the state in more than 70 years.
The wildlife agency received the livestock damage claim on Sunday. A district wildlife manager conducted a field investigation and necropsy on the carcass of the calf to look for evidence of pre-mortem wounds, Parks and Wildlife said in a news release on Tuesday.
“The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf consistent with wolf depredation,” Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said in the release.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association said that as Parks and Wildlife looks to restore and manage wolves in the state, the incident provides an example of how livestock can be impacted, and the related issues that must be addressed.
Proposition 114, approved by Colorado voters last year, requires that wolves begin to be reintroduced into the state starting by the end of 2023.
However, some wolves have been migrating to the state from elsewhere. Parks and Wildlife confirmed this spring that a wolf pair produced six pups in the Walden area, located in Jackson County northeast of Steamboat Springs.
Proposition 114 requires that livestock owners be compensated for the loss of any livestock to wolves.
Parks and Wildlife said it will handle reimbursement of the Jackson County incident under its current game damage process as if the depredation occurred by mountain lions or bears.
The agency is in the process of formalizing an official process for dealing with damage by wolves.
Parks and Wildlife also is working on adopting rules letting livestock owners haze gray wolves to prevent or reduce injury to livestock.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association wants the agency to also allow the use of not just hazing, but also lethal methods for conflict minimization.
It’s currently illegal in Colorado to kill wolves for reasons other than self-defense.
The cattlemen’s association also says the state’s wolf restoration and management plan should consider that wolves don’t just injure or kill livestock, but they cause other livestock impacts such as loss of pregnancy, weight loss and imbalanced range usage.