A conservation group this week sued over what the group says has been the state of Colorado’s failure for more than a decade to act to ensure that a large oil and gas industry wastewater management facility north of Parachute complies with clean-air laws.
Jeremy Nichols with WildEarth Guardians says the situation points to a bigger issue of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s big backlog of permit applications in the case of the oil and gas industry and other pollution sources.
WildEarth Guardians sued the department and its Air Pollution Control Division over the Parachute-area facility. The suit says the facility “receives waste water from oil and gas production facilities and separates residual hydrocarbons and other pollutants for sale and water treatment purposes.” It includes dozens of tanks, five storage ponds, a water evaporation system, and equipment for burning off pollutants and loading and transporting materials, according to the suit.
The suit says that in 2009, then-owner Williams Production RMT Co. applied with the state for a major source operating permit for the facility. WildEarth Guardians says in a news release that state records show the facility “has the potential to release hundreds of tons of toxic air pollution every year, including more than 150 tons of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds and 120 tons of hazardous air pollutants, including cancer-causing benzene.”
The group says the state is required by law to act on emission permit applications within 18 months, but has yet to act on the permit for the facility, now owned by Terra Energy Partners. That company isn’t named in the suit, and didn’t reply by late afternoon Thursday to a request for comment on the matter.
Terra Energy Partners is a leading local natural gas producer. Last year, the nonprofit groups Clean Air Task Force and Ceres said in a report that Terra ranked fourth nationally among the 100 top oil and gas producers for emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
“TEP is a massive polluter in Colorado, underscoring the need for the Air Division to take action,” Nichols said in the news release.
He said the administration of Gov. Jared Polis “has to stop dragging its feet when it comes to holding the oil and gas industry accountable to protecting people and communities.”
In January, in another case brought against the Polis administration by WildEarth Guardians over the air division’s delay in updating air pollution permits for the Suncor oil refinery near Denver, a judge ordered the state to update the permits “without delay.”
The suit regarding the Parachute facility says permits are intended to ensure compliance with clean-air laws and regulations. The suit asks for the state to be ordered to act on the facility’s permit within 90 days.
Nichols said that with the backlog of other permits regulators have failed to act on, “we intend to file more cases to ensure the state stops giving industry a free pass to pollute.”
Andrew Bare, an Air Pollution Control Division spokesman, said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.