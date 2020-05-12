Two activist groups have gone forward with filing a threatened lawsuit challenging the legality of the appointments of the current acting directors of the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service.
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Western Watersheds Project took the legal action Monday to contest Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s appointments of William Perry Pendley and David Vela, respectively, to continue serving in their acting capacities leading the BLM and Park Service.
The groups contend the appointments in part violate the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
Both Pendley and Vela are deputy directors of their agencies. Bernhardt first delegated the authorities of acting director to Pendley last July, and in the case of Vela, last September.
Bernhardt has repeatedly extended the acting-director authority of the two in subsequent orders since then, including on May 5, shortly after the two groups warned that they would sue. In his orders, Bernhardt says he is acting in compliance with the vacancies act.
Bernhardt’s orders say the need for his action is because of the “Presidential transition,” but the suit says that transition “is long past, more than three and one quarter years since Mr. Trump’s Inauguration on January 20, 2017.”
“The redelegation orders for Pendley and Vela also falsely assert they have been necessary ‘pending Senate-confirmation of new non-career officials,’ when in fact there are no nominees pending for Senate confirmation for either the BLM or NPS Director,” the suit says.
It says the two aren’t qualified to serve as acting directors under the section of the vacancies act Bernhardt relied on to appoint them, and Pendley also is unqualified under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, which requires the BLM director to have prior public land management experience. It points to Pendley’s longtime history as an attorney and director of a conservative legal foundation.
The suit also says both have served as acting directors longer than a 210-day limit in the vacancies act.
Pendley has been overseeing the BLM’s relocation of Washington, D.C., jobs out west, including to the agency’s new national headquarters in Grand Junction. The two groups are critical of that relocation, and other actions Pendley has been involved with including the BLM’s approval of a controversial resource management plan for the Uncompahgre Field Office in Montrose.
As Park Service director, Vela has made pandemic-related decisions on closing some Park Service sites and not others, “which impacted the infection risk of public and NPS staff,” the suit says. Colorado National Monument is one of the agency sites that the Park Service has kept at least partly open during the pandemic.
Asked for comment Monday, the Interior Department repeated a previously issued statement saying that as it continues “to address this national emergency, these special interest groups would rather seek to divert critical taxpayer resources on a baseless lawsuit and attempt to remove the leaders of critical government bureaus. Mr. Pendley and Mr. Vela are providing crucial leadership, and the Department is grateful for their service.”