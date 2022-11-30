Following court intervention, state regulators have finally acted after more than a decade on an application for an air-pollution permit for an oil and gas wastewater management facility north of Parachute, but now activist groups say the new permit allows for too much pollution.
WildEarth Guardians has filed a petition, and the Center for Biological Diversity and Grand Valley Citizens Alliance have filed a second one, with the Environmental Protection Agency, challenging the adequacy of the pollution controls required by the permit issued by the state Air Pollution Control Division for the facility north of Parachute.
The facility includes dozens of tanks, five storage ponds, a water evaporation system and equipment for burning off pollutants. WildEarth Guardians says the new permit authorizes the release of hundreds of tons of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants per year, primarily through evaporation.
Williams Production RMT had filed in 2009 for a “Title V” major source operating permit for the facility, now owned by Terra Energy Partners. In September, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Anne Norrdin ruled that the state violated state law by failing to approve or deny the permit application within 18 months of its filing.
While declining to set a firm deadline, Norrdin ordered the state to act “without additional delay” on the permit, ruling in a lawsuit brought by WildEarth Guardians. While the state had suggested it might need until as long as next April to act, it issued the permit Oct. 1, an accelerated timeline made possible in part by the EPA not objecting to it.
In its petition to the EPA, however, WildEarth Guardians argues that the state failed to properly regulate air pollution from evaporation ponds at the facility. The state improperly characterized the emissions as “fugitive,” which allows Terra Energy Partners to avoid more stringent permitting requirements, Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth Guardians said in an email.
According to the petition, under pertinent Clean Air Act regulations, fugitive emissions are defined as “emissions which could not reasonably pass through a stack, chimney, vent, or other functionally equivalent opening.” WildEarth Guardians says that floating covers and gas collection systems can be used to collect emissions from waste ponds, pass them through a stack or functionally equivalent opening, and control emissions.
According to its petition, the state defends its permit decision based on the fact that the holding pond system was determined to be a fugitive emissions source under the original construction permit, the system isn’t being modified, and no new federal or state standards require covers for wastewater ponds.
“This rationale does not comport with applicable requirements under the Clean Air Act,” the petition says.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Grand Valley Citizens Alliance argue in part that the state permit assumes, without adequate justification, that flares will destroy 95% of pollution from the storage tanks, but doesn’t require testing of the flares to ensure that.
“Making sure industry and state agencies are following air quality regulations through tests and inspections is not just a paperwork exercise,” Leslie Robinson, chair of the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, said in a news release. “The health of our community, our air, and our water is at stake.”
The EPA is reviewing the petitions and is required to respond to them. EPA spokeswoman Sara Loiacono said that if the EPA response grants any of the issues raised in the petition, that might require the state to put any changes to the permit out for more public notice and comment and an additional EPA review period.
A Terra Energy representative didn’t respond to a request for comment, and the Air Pollution Control Division didn't immediately offer comment for this story.