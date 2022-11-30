Following court intervention, state regulators have finally acted after more than a decade on an application for an air-pollution permit for an oil and gas wastewater management facility north of Parachute, but now activist groups say the new permit allows for too much pollution.

WildEarth Guardians has filed a petition, and the Center for Biological Diversity and Grand Valley Citizens Alliance have filed a second one, with the Environmental Protection Agency, challenging the adequacy of the pollution controls required by the permit issued by the state Air Pollution Control Division for the facility north of Parachute.