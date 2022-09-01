Some environmental groups are calling on state regulators to better address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development, including by barring development as needed to limit those impacts.
The groups 350 Colorado, WildEarth Guardians, Womxn from the Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado, The Larimer Alliance and Sierra Club of Colorado have made the request in a formal petition to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. They said in a news release that the action comes after 30 groups never received a reply from the commission after writing it in May to request a more comprehensive analysis and report of cumulative impacts by COGCC, and that it expand its evaluation to consider pollution from not just oil and gas activity, but other sources as well.
Senate Bill 181, passed in 2019, required major reforms in how oil and gas activity is regulated in the state by the COGCC and air-quality regulators. It required in part that the COGCC evaluate and address potential cumulative impacts from oil and gas development.
"Though it has been over three years since SB19-181 passed into law, the Commission has adopted only a handful of rules that address a small subset of local cumulative impacts such as dust, noise and light. The petitioners demand the COGCC make rules to address the regional and state cumulative impacts of ozone and climate change and to increase local protections against air pollutants, especially in disproportionately impacted communities," the groups said Wednesday in a news release.
Their petition calls for new COGCC rules that would include:
• defining cumulative impacts to include “total effects on a resource, ecosystem, or human community," taking into consideration “all other activities affecting that resource no matter what entity … is taking the actions.”
• equity analyses for projects proposed in or near disproportionately impacted communities, with rules preventing approval of projects that would increase cumulative pollution levels in these communities.
• a prohibition on approval of oil and gas permits if they would put a local area above health-based standards for certain pollutants.
• prevention of some high-emitting oil and gas activities during ozone season or on high-ozone days.
• a prohibition on new oil and gas permits if the state has determined it isn't meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets.
COGCC spokeswoman Megan Castle said in an email that the commission just received the petition Tuesday.
"The (COGCC) hearings unit is processing the petition and will ensure that it is provided to the Commission so that it may be considered as contemplated by COGCC Rule 529," she said.
That rule says in part that anyone may petition the commission to initiate a rulemaking, but whether it does so is within the commission's discretion.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said in response to the petition, “Colorado families continue to struggle with high gasoline prices, increasing utility costs and heavy inflation and yet the Colorado environmental lobbyists continue their crusade to ban oil and natural gas development by any means necessary. To be clear, these groups do not care about burying consumers with these outrageous costs or threatening the stability of our electric grid system. Their tone-deaf political agenda comes before the suffering of Coloradans.”