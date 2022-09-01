Some environmental groups are calling on state regulators to better address the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development, including by barring development as needed to limit those impacts.

The groups 350 Colorado, WildEarth Guardians, Womxn from the Mountain, Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado, The Larimer Alliance and Sierra Club of Colorado have made the request in a formal petition to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. They said in a news release that the action comes after 30 groups never received a reply from the commission after writing it in May to request a more comprehensive analysis and report of cumulative impacts by COGCC, and that it expand its evaluation to consider pollution from not just oil and gas activity, but other sources as well.