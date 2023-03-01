It took more than a decade and a court order for the state of Colorado to issue an air-pollution permit governing operations of a long-operating oil and gas wastewater processing facility north of Parachute.
Now, conservation groups are threatening to sue the federal Environmental Protection Agency to get it to stop dragging its heels in responding to their petitions challenging the adequacy of the pollution controls required by the state permit.
The Center for Biological Diversity on Feb. 22 notified the EPA of its intention to sue, kicking off a 60-day period before it is allowed under the law to sue over the matter. The group, along with the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, had filed a petition with the EPA in November to challenge the permit issued by the state Air Pollution Control Division for Terra Energy Partners’ Parachute Water Management Facility.
The facility includes dozens of tanks, five storage ponds, a water evaporation system and equipment for burning off pollutants.
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the EPA missed a Jan. 22 deadline to respond to its petition. Ryan Maher, an attorney for the group, said Monday that
WildEarth Guardians, which also separately petitioned the EPA over the permit, likewise has notified the EPA of its intent to sue over the agency’s inaction.
The facility previously was owned by Williams Production RMT, which had filed in 2009 for a Clean Air Act “Title V” major source air-pollution operating permit for the site. In September, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Anne Norrdin ruled that the Air Pollution Control Division violated state law by failing to approve or deny the permit application within 18 months of its filing, and ordered the state to act “without additional delay” on the permit. Norrdin’s ruling indicated that the division acknowledged having a backlog of permit applications and planned to hire more engineers to address it.
Title V permits set enforceable emissions limits and include monitoring, reporting and other requirements.
According to WildEarth Guardians, the new permit for the Parachute facility allows for the release of hundreds of tons of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants per year, primarily through evaporation. Maher said such pollutants contribute to unhealthy smog that can travel hundreds of mile away.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Grand Valley Citizens Alliance contend among other things, that the new permit assumes, without sufficient justification, that flares will destroy 95% of the pollution from the storage tanks. They say the permit doesn’t require testing of the flares to ensure their effectiveness at the stated level.
WildEarth Guardians in its petition to the EPA says the state failed to properly regulate air pollution from evaporation ponds at the facility, mistakenly characterizing the emissions as “fugitive,” which allows Terra Energy Partners to avoid more stringent permit requirements.
An Air Pollution Control Division spokesperson has said the division followed all regulations and protocols with the permit.
An EPA spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment. Maher said Monday that his group hasn’t heard anything from the EPA since filing its notice of intent to sue, and it’s hard to say whether the agency will respond to its petition before his group proceeds with a lawsuit.
He said his group is “frequently required to bring deadline suits to push EPA to take action within deadlines, so this is not a one-off issue.
“It’s really a concern because the Clean Air Act is clear about the steps that need to be taken to control air pollution and the agency is not acting in a timely manner to protect the public health.”