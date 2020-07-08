Preliminary Colorado Parks and Wildlife data shows that more of the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse were counted this spring than a year earlier, but a three-year trend still shows a concerning drop in its numbers.
The bird’s population has fallen below 3,000, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which now estimates its total numbers at 2,736 based on the latest three-year average.
The agency estimates the bird’s numbers by counting the number of males strutting on leks, or breeding grounds, during the spring mating season. According to the preliminary information it provided to conservation groups, what’s known as the high male count rose to 520 this year from 429 in 2019. But that 429 was down from 723 in 2018, resulting in the three-year average falling to 557 from 674.
CPW focuses more on the three-year average than single-year numbers because the bird’s population cycles up and down naturally. Both drought in 2018 and heavy snow in 2019 are among factors thought to be contributing to the recent count numbers, and the 2019 snow also limited CPW’s ability to access some lek sites to carry out its count.
This year the agency faced another logistical challenge. CPW spokesman Randy Hampton said the pandemic kept it from using a lot of volunteers who help with counting, and Western Colorado University students in Gunnison who in past years also have helped weren’t around to do so.
“In terms of lek counts, this year we didn’t have the same resources that were available in the past so it could have impacted things,” Hampton said.
Conservation groups say the latest lek counts of males suggest fewer than 1,600 Gunnison sage-grouse remain.
The bird is listed for protection as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act list. It has a core population in the Gunnison Basin and satellite populations in other parts of Colorado including Piñon Mesa in Mesa County, and one population in eastern Utah.
Hampton noted that the current numbers compare to a target population of 4,500 under a 2005 conservation plan for the Gunnison sage-grouse.
“CPW obviously is concerned, which is why we’re continuing to work and collaborate with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the recovery plan,” he said.
The Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft recovery plan last year and is working on finalizing that plan. It envisions potentially spending a total of more than a half-billion dollars over 50 years to buy land and conservation easements, and address weed management, livestock grazing issues and other impacts.
This year’s count included 449 males spotted in the Gunnison Basin, rebounding from 363 the previous year. Three satellite populations in Colorado showed slight increases, while the male count on Piñon Mesa slipped slightly, to 16 from 17.
For a second straight year, however, no males were counted in the case of the Cerro Summit/Cimarron/Sims Mesa population, and none have been counted in what’s known as the Dove Creek population since 2015.
Erik Molvar with Western Watersheds Project, said that while the bird’s numbers naturally fluctuate, “the low points keep getting lower,” which is a particular concern for the isolated, satellite populations.
“Once a population’s low point hits zero there’s no rebound and some of these individual populations are really small,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, the main Gunnison Basin population isn’t nearly as robust as is needed to meet’s what’s known in science as a minimum viable population threshold. Molvar wants to see activities such as grazing, housing development and oil and gas activity stopped in the bird’s habitat.