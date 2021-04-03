Local residents were spared the big chill that struck the middle of the country over Valentine’s Day weekend, but will still have to pay a share of the exorbitant short-term cost of natural gas caused by the deep freeze.
Grand Valley Power says it will charge customers, over the next year, a total temporary surcharge averaging a little under $100 for the average residential customer due to a pass-through cost charged by the utility’s wholesale power provider, Xcel Energy.
The issue is adding to growing concerns that Grand Valley Power, an electricity cooperative, has with its wholesale electricity provider.
“We were looking at alternatives (to Xcel) even before this happened,” said Tom Walch, CEO of Grand Valley Power. “I think this kind of underscores the importance (of that). The thing is, there are more affordable power supply options out there.”
The February freeze caused spot natural gas prices to spike as utilities struggled to keep up with demand for heating homes the frigid temperatures challenged the ability of some natural gas infrastructure to produce and deliver gas, and renewable power generation dipped. Xcel reported being hit with more than $600 million in additional costs over a matter of days due to the price spike.
Grand Valley Power says Xcel is charging the co-op a fuel cost adjustment of $2.37 million.
Grand Valley Power has decided to reduce the blow to customers in recovering that by spreading it out over 12 months of bills. For an average residential customer who used about 800 kilowatt-hours in February, the total cost will be $93.76, or $7.81 per month over the next year. No interest will be charge on the monthly amounts.
Walch said that for some of Grand Valley Power’s larger commercial customers, the cost of the pass-through charge will approach $20,000.
The utility has some 18,000 customers. Walch said perhaps 15,000 are residential. Grand Valley Power alerted customers in a mailing this week about the pass-through charge that will be appearing on the bills.
“We are very concerned about the impact this has on our consumers,” Walch said.
Walch feels that Xcel should have been better prepared for the February freeze and handled it differently.
“They knew that prices were spiking because demand was going up. They had zero communication with any of the wholesale customers asking them to curtail uses, asking them to communicate with their consumers and pass along energy conservation messages,” he said.
Residents and businesses that get electricity or natural gas directly from Xcel could be facing eventual extra charges in their bills as well as Xcel seeks to recover its costs. Xcel has proposed spreading those costs out over two years — a proposal subject to Colorado Public Utilities Commission approval. In March, the Denver Post reported that the Xcel proposal would cost the average customer $3.18 more a month over two years
On its website, Grand Valley Power says some Colorado energy providers “avoided the devastating financial consequences that Xcel experienced during the February winter storm. They did this by paying attention to weather forecasts and securing natural gas purchases a few days earlier, before the market tightened and prices shot up. They did it with effective hedges and fuel storage, locking in the price for natural gas supplies far in advance. Some energy providers switched natural gas generating facilities to run on fuel oil, which doesn’t have the price volatility of natural gas. Some providers asked customers to cut back on consumption to reduce demand for power that was in short supply.”
Grand Valley Power says Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which supplies electricity to more than 40 electric cooperatives in and around Colorado, estimated that it took a $10 million hit for serving those cooperatives during the freeze, and its customers will see no impact on their bills. By contract, Xcel passed on total costs exceeding $15 million to four cooperatives it serves in Colorado.
Said Walch, “We’re going to really dig into this. We’re working with the other wholesale customers that are experiencing this, and we’ve hired consultants and we’re putting together a team that will investigate this and get to the bottom.”
If that effort results in any reduction in what Xcel is charging Grand Valley Power for the freeze costs, it will be passed on to customers, Walch said.
Xcel spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo said Xcel’s “top priority during February’s extreme weather was to make sure all customers had reliable access to heat and electricity so they could remain safe.”
She said Xcel doesn’t make a profit from the natural gas and electricity it provides to customers.
But she said the cost of providing gas and electricity “is typically passed on directly to customers, including wholesale customers like Grand Valley Power.”
She said Xcel uses natural gas hedging to reduce the impact of price surges, but even with hedging, Xcel isn’t immune from extraordinary spikes in costs.
“We took many of the same steps other energy companies in the region took to mitigate the high costs, including using stored gas, switching fuel sources where possible, and interrupting service to customers who participate in our interruptible programs,” she said.
She said Xcel worked with Grand Valley Power to extend the time frame over which it could pay February’s fuel costs, “to provide immediate relief.”
“We are committed to working with customers to address the challenges brought on by the unprecedented increase in natural gas prices, and are working diligently to find and offer ways to minimize costs for our customers,” she said.
Walch said Xcel has been providing electricity to Grand Valley Power under a contract dating back to the early 1990s, and “has served Grand Valley Power and its customers reasonably well over the past couple of decades.”
But he thinks there’s a disconnect between Xcel’s business model as an investor-owned utility having a primary purpose of making money for shareholders, and the model of a cooperative that exists to provide a needed service to its members.
“Sometimes those interests can be conflicting, and it seems like in recent years the ratepayers, both … Xcel retail customers and wholesale customers, are kind of getting the short end of the stick when you compare to how the (Xcel) shareholders are being treated,” Walch said.
“That being the case, we’re going to look, I think, pretty closely at what our options are, and other alternatives.”
Grand Valley Power’s contract with Xcel runs through 2042. But Walch said Grand Valley Power has a clause allowing it to terminate the contract with five years notice. He said the cooperative is fortunate to have that clause when compared to member cooperatives of Tri-State, some of which have been involved in battles and negotiations with Tri-State over what the early termination payment would be if they get out of their contracts with the wholesale provider.
Some of the differences Tri-State has had with some member cooperatives — including cooperatives like Delta-Montrose Electric Association that eventually left Tri-State — have centered on the cooperatives’ desire to quickly shift away from reliance on coal-fired power, and move toward more use of renewable power that has continued to drop in price. Walch said utilities need to do everything they can to incorporate renewable power into their portfolios, but need to exercise caution to avoid a repeat of what happened in February. Policymakers have imposed renewable energy mandates on utilities, Walch noted, but he said it’s important to be careful about speeding up mandates without knowing if the battery storage technology will be in place to meet electricity demand when needed.
He also thinks it’s important to acknowledge the role that coal-fired power plants that are scheduled to be retired early played in keeping power flowing to utility customers in Colorado during the February freeze, which caused major outages in Texas.