Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has moved forward with proposing that nearly 225,000 acres stretching from the Glenwood Springs area south to Crested Butte and east of Crawford be withdrawn from new federal oil and gas leasing and mining claims for 20 years.
Haaland acted on a petition announced by the Biden administration last week as President Biden also created the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to the Camp Hale World War II training grounds outside Leadville.
Haaland approved a petition by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to file the withdrawal application.
Her approval, announced in a Federal Register notice Monday, automatically kicks off a two-year period when new mining claims and new federal mineral leases will be prohibited on parts of the White River National Forest, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, and BLM lands, while the agencies consider moving forward with the 20-year withdrawal in those same areas.
Private lands and existing rights, including current oil and gas leases, aren’t affected by the two-year action, and the 20-year withdrawal likewise wouldn’t apply to them.
Haaland’s action also kicks off a 90-day public comment period on the proposed withdrawal.
The Biden administration’s actions at Camp Hale and Thompson Divide are intended to provide some administrative protections in areas proposed for protection under the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy, or CORE, Act.
That measure is being pushed by Democrats who include U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., but has stalled in the Senate after repeatedly winning approval in the House of Representatives.
The national monument designation is permanent, absent future action by Congress or another president.
However, the Interior secretary by law can carry out a mineral withdrawal like that proposed in Thompson Divide for no more than 20 years. CORE Act advocates day a 20-year withdrawal would provide short-term protections until that legislation can be passed.
The Thompson Divide acreage that would be withdrawn is in Garfield, Pitkin and Gunnison counties, with some of it bordering Mesa, Delta and Gunnison counties. It includes about 200,518 acres of national forest lands, 15,465 acres of BLM-managed lands, and about 8,810 acres of reserved federal mineral interest.
The boundary of the proposed withdrawal areas also includes about 35,473 acres of nonfederal lands with no federal interest, which wouldn’t be subject to the proposed withdrawal unless they are subsequently acquired by the federal government, according to the Federal Register notice.
The notice says the withdrawal would “protect agricultural, ranching, wildlife, air quality, recreational, ecological, and scenic values in the Thompson Divide Area of Colorado.”
The proposal already has won early praise from some conservation groups and hit opposition from some oil and gas and other interests.
While the main focus of the action is to limit future oil and gas development in the region, the mineral withdrawal includes the Mount Emmons area outside Crested Butte. The group High Country Conservation Advocates long has sought to fend off development of a large-scale molybdenum mine there, and in 2016 the town of Crested Butte entered into a memorandum of intent with the Mt. Emmons Mining Co. to work with the federal administration and congressional delegation on a withdrawal of lands in the Mount Emmons from future mining claims, High Country Conservation Advocates said in a press release. The company supports the withdrawal and has agreed to relinquish mining claims it holds in the area.
According to the Federal Register notice, a public meeting on the Thompson Divide withdrawal proposal will be held Dec. 14 at the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, 300 Meadowood Drive in Carbondale. The notice doesn’t include a meeting time or say if the meeting will include an online participation option.
Public comments on the proposal must be received by the BLM by Jan. 16 and should be sent to the State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood CO 80215, or emailed to BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov.