A $400,000 grant was approved Tuesday that will be given to Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County amidst an ongoing affordable housing crisis in the Grand Valley.
“This funding is providing us with the ability to increase our capacity to twice the number of homes we are typically able to raise funds for,” said Laurel Cole, executive director of the program in Mesa County.
Because of its newfound ability to expand its building efforts, Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County has opened its homeowner application process and is seeking new participants.
The money comes from the first round of funding through the Transformation Affordable Housing grant (TAHG) from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. With the funding, Cole said that the organization will likely be able to double its building capacity for the coming year.
Cole described the county’s housing need as “extreme.”
“Mesa County is currently experiencing a housing crisis,” Cole said. “Additional homes are needed across the housing spectrum.”
Habitat for Humanity in Mesa County completed its 85th home on March 23. Cole and her team anticipate the 86th home to be built in the near future.
Habitat provides affordable home ownership to residents of Mesa County with 30-80% of the Area Median Income and keeps home costs affordable through the support of community volunteers who help with the building process, according to Cole. The organization also offers a zero percent interest loan to Habitat home buyers, at no more than 30% of their income.
Those interested in home ownership, volunteering or donating can email admin@hfhmesa.org.