The man who for nearly a decade not only has overseen a major irrigation system in the Grand Valley, but has been a voice for agriculture as the Colorado River Basin grapples with declining water supplies soon will be stepping down from his job.
Mark Harris, general manager of the Grand Valley Water Users Association, plans to leave his position at the association once a replacement for him has been hired and he finishes helping with the transition.
Harris, 69, became general manager in 2013 after working in the agriculture industry. Having moved to the area in 1958, he said he lives in the house he grew up in on a farm on 23 Road. He used to farm the property, though the farm operation is pretty much rented out these days.
The Grand Valley Water Users Association is a not-for-profit that dates back to 1905 and is the operating entity for part of the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s Grand Valley Project. The association operates the Cameo Diversion Dam on the Colorado River, the 55-mile-long Government Highline Canal, and 150 miles of piped and open lateral water conduits, providing irrigation water to more than 23,000 acres of land stretching to northwest of Mack.
The largest diverter of Colorado River water for irrigation in the valley, it delivers water not only to water users in the association but also to the Orchard Mesa, Palisade and Mesa County irrigation districts and to a hydroelectric plant.
Earlier in his career, Harris owned a business that built grain bins and other agricultural buildings. He then was a partner in an agricultural seed business, Grand Valley Hybrids, eventually selling the commercial side of that business to Dow AgroSciences in 2010. Harris then got a master’s degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University.
He said the job with the association “has been a nice fit for me personally,” and he hopes it’s also been a good fit for the association. He credited the board for its support, including when it comes to discussions with others in the river community on difficult issues. He also singled out the association’s operations manager, Kevin Conrad, for his work ensuring the delivery of water each day.
Hannah Holm, who recently left her job as coordinator and director of the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University to go to work for the American Rivers conservation group, praised Harris for the role he has played in helping address Colorado River water issues.
“He has really been a leader in not just the Grand Valley, but western Colorado and the whole Colorado River Basin as far as trying to figure out how agriculture can get ahead of some of these water challenges and really be at the table, figuring out strategies to keep agriculture viable in a drier future,” Holm said.
The Colorado River Basin has experienced two decades of mostly drought conditions, with ramifications that have included Lake Powell falling to its lowest level since first filling.
Harris said changes in hydrology and weather have been confirmed.
“The discussions and the debate about what’s driving some of these things will go on indefinitely, but we see what’s happening in the field, in the ditches, and those changes have become very real,” he said.
He said he thinks the volatility and change being seen in natural systems have become very evident during his time working for the association.
“And the way that we manage our system will be directly impacted and informed by the trends that we see in place,” he said.
While the Grand Valley Water Users Association has fairly senior Colorado River water rights, Harris doesn’t think it can afford to ignore the trend of declining supplies. Municipal water users have expectations that they will have the water needed for drinking and other domestic use, and for fighting fires and running sanitary sewer systems, Harris said. If that water supply is threatened, more water will be secured from somewhere, and agriculture is likely going to be the source, and regardless of how senior the water rights..
He thinks it’s important that agricultural entities be involved in conversations about meeting future water needs.
A pilot project by the association involves member farmers being compensated for temporarily fallowing fields. The concept is something that continues to be explored as a form of demand management.
Farmers and ranchers have done a good job of voicing the hopes, fears and aspirations of water users, he said.
“When you can do that, people, they want to listen and they want to help,” he said.