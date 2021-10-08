U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., on Thursday introduced a bill his office said in a news release would end public land giveaways by prohibiting cut-rate, noncompetitive oil and gas leasing by the Bureau of Land Management.
The measure is drawing widespread support from conservation and activist groups, while an industry representative said it’s based on false premises.
Hickenlooper’s Competitive Onshore Mineral Policy via Eliminating Taxpayer-Enabled Speculation (COMPETES) Act is cosponsored by Sens Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. It would end the requirement that when federal lands fail to attract bidders in oil and gas lease auctions, the BLM offer them through a noncompetitive leasing process for only $1.50 an acre. Bidding at auctions starts at $2 an acre and parcels sometimes go for tens or hundreds of dollars per acre, and sometimes higher.
Hickenlooper’s office said in its release that the process leads to abuse, allowing companies to nominate lands for auction with no intention of bidding on them, and then acquire them later at minimal cost.
According to the release, when public lands are leased and managed for production, “that land is often not managed for outdoor recreation, conservation or other uses.”
Hickenlooper said in the release, “Non-competitive leasing encourages speculation on public lands at taxpayers’ expense. Westerners lose out when large swaths of land are set aside for speculation instead of conservation or recreation.”
His office pointed to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report finding that roughly 99% of lands leased noncompetitively never produced oil or gas in paying quantities, and noncompetitive leases generated less than 2% of federal royalties despite accounting for nearly 40% of acres leased.
Rodger Steen, chairman of the Western Colorado Alliance’s Oil & Gas Committee, said in a statement Thursday, “The federal oil and gas program is broken and lets speculators scoop up our shared public lands for rock bottom prices, but the COMPETES Act is a no-brainer that would level the playing field. Senator Hickenlooper’s bill will increase transparency, reduce waste, save taxpayers money, and ensure that our public lands can support healthy wildlife and their habitats, strong local economies, and our quality of life for generations to come.”
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in an email, “There’s nothing speculative about leases with low potential that are not competitively acquired because the market doesn’t support a higher rate. The low rate accurately reflects the market at that point in time. Most (leases) are not acquired, but those that are often are not developed, in which case no money is ‘speculatively’ made. But every once in awhile, the low cost of entry does enable a small producer to come in and prove up an area which turns out to be productive. In that case, later leases go for much higher rates and the royalties over time from the produced leases more than make up for the low cost of entry for the initial leases.”
She said Hickenlooper parrots the environmental lobby’s falsehood that leased lands are locked away from recreational or other uses.
“A lease carries the ability to develop the subsurface energy only after environmental analysis and permitting, but does not lock off the surface from conservation, recreation or other uses. That’s blatant misinformation from a senator of a state with significant federal oil and natural gas production,” Sgamma said.
Hickenlooper is a geologist by training who as a young man worked for the oil and gas industry. Later as Colorado’s governor, he helped lead regulatory reforms of the industry in the state, working with stakeholders including the industry.
His bill comes as the Biden administration’s Interior Department is working to complete a review of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program, in part to consider its climate impacts.
Jessica Goad, deputy director of Conservation Colorado, said in Hickenlooper’s release that leasing lands “at bargain basement prices in a noncompetitive process directly conflicts with our national climate and conservation goals. We’re thrilled that Senator Hickenlooper is leading this effort. The Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management must advance reforms to the oil and gas program to align our dual climate and conservation goals and the U.S. Senate should pass this good bill right away.”